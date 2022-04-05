PM Update: Rain returns this evening, and it’s heavy at times overnight



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Temperatures struggled today, thanks to all the clouds and showers. Most locales made the low and mid-50s. Even with temperatures on the cool side, you can definitely feel the increased moisture in the air. Not quite muggy, but not far off. Our break between earlier showers and overnight rain is not too lengthy, either. It should be enough to get out and about early this evening, if needed.

Through tonight: After a lull in the rain this afternoon into early evening, the main show heads our way from the southwest. It’ll overtake the region by late evening, maybe 7-8 p.m. or so in the immediate area, with rain coming down heavy at times overnight. There could even be some thunder near or after midnight, especially south and east of the city. With all the low-level moisture around, temperatures don’t fall far. Lows settle mainly to near 50 or into the low 50s. Winds are out of the northeast or north around five to 10 mph, with some higher gusts.

Another inch to inch and a half of rain may fall from the storm passing tonight. Fortunately, it’s out of here by daytime Wednesday.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Any lingering showers are out of here fast. We may not see a ton of sun, but we’re more entrenched in a warm air mass. That means temperatures head to the mid-60s or so for highs. There could be a passing shower late. Winds are out of the east around five to 10 mph.

Pollen update: Before the rain, the tree count was high at 191.05 grains per cubic meter of air. Other allergens are low. Tree pollen is likely to be held back by rain the next few days, but it’s poised to explode in the next warm spell.

