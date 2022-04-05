Today (Tuesday): Occasional light showers today as highs reach the mid-50s to maybe around 60 under considerably cloudy skies. Rainfall totals generally should range from a tenth to a quarter of an inch, although some spots may see less. Light winds blow from the east and southeast at about 5 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Tonight: Periods of steadier rain should move in during the evening. The rain could be moderate at times, with totals probably around a quarter-inch to a half-inch. Temperatures do not cool much at all under clouded conditions, with lows in the lower to mid-50s. Winds pick up from the southeast and east at 5 to 10 mph, with higher gusts possible. Confidence: Medium

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Wednesday): An early-morning shower is possible, but otherwise mostly cloudy skies with warming temperatures prevail as highs reach the mid- to upper 60s by afternoon. A few spots may reach 70 if we’re able to sneak in some afternoon partly sunny skies at times. Light winds from the north at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy skies return with lows only drifting to the lower to mid-50s toward dawn, when we also see a chance of showers returning, too. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Thursday is another showery day, with an afternoon thunderstorm possible as a cold front works into the area. Heavy downpours with gusty winds could happen with thunderstorm activity. Highs manage to reach the lower to mid-60s under mostly cloudy skies again. A few lingering showers possible Thursday night, but otherwise mostly cloudy as lows cool back into the 40s. Confidence: Medium

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Friday features a mix of clouds and sun as upper-level energy rolls through to trigger a chance of scattered light showers at times. Highs aim for the lower to mid-60s by afternoon. Some clearing Friday night and turning cooler, with lows from the colder mid-30s in the outer suburbs to mid-40s right in the city. Confidence: Medium