PM Update: Showers return late night and stick around Thursday



Although most of the rain was out of here by sunrise, the morning remained misty and cool. A bit of drying this afternoon allowed for temperatures to rise near or above 60 locally. We stay on the mild side this evening while awaiting the next batch of rain. It'll help push local totals past two inches over the last few days. The greening plants are undoubtedly loving it.

Through Tonight: Cloudy skies continue tonight. Some drizzle is possible, with lows settling near 50. Showers become likely in the pre-dawn, then last into the morning. Some of this activity can be heavy. Winds are out of the southeast around five to 10 mph.

Tomorrow (Thursday): It’s another cool and gray one overall. Showers are a good bet off and on, and some could be heavy in the morning as a little low-pressure area passes. Perhaps some thunder as well, especially east of the city. Highs are in the 50s to near 60. Winds turn to come from the northwest around 10 mph, with gusts near 20 mph.

Wet pattern is wet: As of this afternoon, D.C. has picked up 1.64 inches of rain since this extended bout of rain began. Over at Dulles, the tally is 1.12 inches. BWI has so far received 1.53 inches. About another half inch can be expected through tomorrow.

