D.C.-area forecast: Showers this morning before a dry afternoon; more rain tomorrow



Today's daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. 6/10: Morning clouds and showers don't get us off to a great start, but we should salvage the day with a brighter, milder afternoon and pleasant evening. Express forecast Today: Morning showers, some p.m. brightening. Highs: Near 60 to mid-60s.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, rain developing late. Lows: Low to mid-50s.

Tomorrow: Showers likely, a few thunderstorms possible. Highs: Mid-50s to near 60. Forecast in detail We’re mostly dry and somewhat milder this afternoon after lingering morning showers. But rain chances return late tonight and it’s looking like a rainy Thursday, which is supposed to be Opening Day at Nationals Park. Showers diminish as we get into tomorrow evening, but a few showers remain possible both Friday and Saturday as temperatures stay on the cool side.

Today (Wednesday): Showers linger this morning with cloudy skies, temperatures in the 50s, and a bit of a cool breeze from the north. We should be drying out by afternoon and skies may even brighten a bit. Highs should get to near 60 to the mid-60s with light winds. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Skies could see partial clearing this evening before clouding up again overnight. Shower chances are on the rise again during the predawn hours, with a rumble of thunder possible as well, as lows settle back to the low to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Thursday): Showers are likely through much of the day with a few thunderstorms possible as well. The rain and clouds limit highs to the mid-50s to near 60 with a light but cool breeze from the east during the morning, and from the north-northwest in the afternoon. Not the best forecast for Opening Day at Nationals Park, although there is some chance the rain tapers before the scheduled start time of 4:05 p.m. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Showers should diminish by evening, and we could see a few breaks in the clouds during the night, even with a passing shower still possible. Lows fall back into the 40s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

An upper-level area of low pressure remains overhead Friday and Saturday, providing partly to mostly cloudy skies and the chance of a few showers each day. Temperatures remain on the cool side of normal with Friday highs near 60 and Saturday highs in the mid- to upper 50s. Friday night and Saturday night lows dip to near 40. Confidence: Low-Medium

By Sunday we should be down to just a slight chance of a shower. But we’re still on the cool side with partly sunny skies, highs in the mid-50s to near 60, and a gusty breeze at times. Confidence: Medium

