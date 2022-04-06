More big storms forecast for Southeast after Tuesday’s tornadoes

A regional tornado outbreak struck the Southeast on Tuesday, with large and extremely dangerous twisters tearing up swaths of South Carolina. Numerous other twisters carved through Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia, Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight At least one person died and several were injured in the outbreak, as the National Weather Service received more than 40 reports of tornadoes.

Many of the same areas slammed by storms on Tuesday face the potential for more severe weather Wednesday: Eastern parts of Tennessee and Alabama, along with much of Georgia, are in a Level 3 out of 5 “enhanced risk” zone for severe thunderstorms, according to the Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center.

“Severe thunderstorms capable of producing swaths of damaging gusts, large hail, and several tornadoes are expected across the Southeast States and near the southern Appalachians this afternoon and evening,” the Storm Prediction Center wrote Wednesday morning.

And there are signs that, despite a quiet weekend, a renewed flare-up of severe weather could eye the central United States toward the start of next week.

Recapping Tuesday’s storms

A swarm of severe thunderstorms developed amid a complex known as mesoscale convective system, which progressed from Mississippi and Alabama during the morning and early afternoon into Georgia and South Carolina during the late afternoon and evening.

Among the hardest hit areas was Allendale in the South Carolina Midlands, midway between Charleston, S.C. and Augusta, Ga. The town found itself under a dire “tornado emergency” around 3:57 p.m., with the National Weather Service warning of a “deadly” tornado capable of producing “catastrophic” damage. Debris was lofted to more than 10,000 feet on the southeast side of town, which was heavily damaged from the destructive twister.

Tornado spotted earlier in Allendale County. Damage reports coming in steadily. pic.twitter.com/SscR1ktJzg — Laura Warren (@LauraWRDW) April 5, 2022

Three people in Allendale were left with non-life-threatening injuries.

Sycamore and neighboring Ehrhardt, to the east, were placed under a new tornado warning for a second storm that followed the path of its predecessor, and then a third tornadic thunderstorm produced a tornado just north of Ehrhardt shortly after 6 p.m.

Likely destructive tornado hitting Sycamore, S.C. right now where a #tornado EMERGENCY is in effect. Shelter!



Indications that a substantial amount of debris has been lofted and may be falling northeast of the circulation in Ulmer/Highway 641/Ehrhardt. pic.twitter.com/a9ElVgQH2E — MyRadar Weather (@MyRadarWX) April 5, 2022

Meanwhile, a tornado plowed through Ellabell, Ga., about 20 miles west of Savannah, just after 5 p.m. One resident, at a golf club, stood outside as the tornado tore the roof off the building he had occupied.

not my stepdad standing in the middle of a tornado in ellabell??? pic.twitter.com/F5Ero4b50R — myah (@myahcowart) April 5, 2022

Sobering #damage from near Ellabell, GA.



I've also seen video of only a slab remaining of a home in Bryan County, GA, usually indicative of at least EF3, depending on quality of construction.



NWS will make final determination after a survey.



(Credit: Hannah Jaquelyn Prater) pic.twitter.com/nPgO7netNQ — Jonathan Erdman (@wxjerdman) April 6, 2022

That same tornado was captured crossing Interstate 16 near exit 143, Route 280, forcing motorists to stop in their tracks before the looming funnel. Debris can be seen whirling around the base of the stovepipe vortex.

Another video of a tornado crossing over 16 and 280 in Georgia this evening. Praying everyone is safe. Video by Trystan McCorkle. #gawx #scwx #tornado pic.twitter.com/OGJlEzFAr8 — Kaitlin Wright (@wxkaitlin) April 5, 2022

That same tornado killed a woman in Pembroke, about six miles to the west, when it destroyed her mobile home.

It all comes after what may have been most active March on record for tornadoes, with more than 200 touching down during the month. The average is 80.

Now, residents of the hardest-hit areas are bracing for another round of strong to severe thunderstorms.

Wednesday’s threat

Areas affected: The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has issued a Level 3 out of 5 enhanced risk for severe weather across much of the eastern Deep South and Southeast today. Much of Georgia falls within the enhanced zone, as does the majority of northern and eastern Alabama and eastern Tennessee. That includes cities like Columbus and Atlanta; Birmingham, Tuscaloosa and Montgomery, Ala.; and Knoxville, Tenn. A less-severe but broader Level 2 risk stretches from northern Florida and the Panhandle to Mobile to southern Kentucky.

Hazards: A line of thunderstorms will form along a cold front shifting south and east with time. Damaging straight-line winds and a couple isolated tornadoes may accompany the squall line. Ahead of the front, a batch of storms will form over east central Alabama and western/central Georgia. Those ones may pose a greater risk of having individual updrafts that can tap into wind shear, or a change of wind speed/direction with height in the atmosphere, and rotate. That would pose a chance of tornadoes.

Timing: The squall line will come together during the evening hours and knock on Atlanta’s and Birmingham’s doorsteps by dark. The clumping of storms ahead of the line, however, will get going by 3 or 4 p.m.

Thursday storms

Additional thunderstorms, some of which could be severe, are expected to reach the southern Mid-Atlantic and parts of Florida on Thursday. Storms capable of damaging winds and large hail are expected to be isolated according to the Storm Prediction Center.

12:29am CDT #SPC Day2 Outlook Slight Risk: across eastern NC and southeast VA, and across parts of the FL Peninsula https://t.co/rEAejNpVr0 pic.twitter.com/w3yLaqiJLp — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) April 6, 2022

Areas affected: While most storminess will have moved offshore, a cold front will be hung up in southeast Virginia, eastern North Carolina and parts of the central Florida Panhandle. Virginia Beach, Wilmington, N.C., Orlando and Tampa are included in the zone to watch.

Hazards: A strong jet stream aloft will make for momentum that thunderstorms can mix down to the surface in the form of damaging straight-line wind gusts to 60 mph. There’s a very low chance of an isolated tornado.

Timing: In the Mid-Atlantic, nonsevere thunderstorms may precede the front, sprouting in the warm, moist air draped northward in a narrow strip. Those would form during the morning into early afternoon. The actual severe weather threat would be relegated to the late afternoon or evening.

More hazardous weather early next week

Tranquil weather looks to build in across the Lower 48 as we head into the weekend — a well-deserved respite from the seemingly relentless rounds of severe weather that have plagued the country as of late.

By Monday, attention will turn to a bowling ball upper-level low, or a lobe of high-altitude cold air, low pressure and spin, that will park over the Rockies. That disturbance, nestled within a dip in the jet stream, will provide an adequate trigger for strong to severe thunderstorms over the Plains.

At the surface, a dryline, or interface between arid air from the Desert Southwest and Gulf-moistened air from the Southeast, will sharpen parallel to Interstate 35 in North Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas. That will be the focal mechanism for storms.

On Monday and Tuesday, it’s unclear if thunderstorms will be rotating supercells, but regardless, some threat for damaging straight-line winds, large hail and tornadoes are expected.

