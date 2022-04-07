PM Update: Rain ends tonight, and sunshine returns Friday



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Just what we needed. Another day of drizzle, showers and cool temperatures. A reminder that spring is complicated. Highs made only the low and mid-50s across the local area this afternoon. That’s more than 10 degrees below normal, plus the sun was nowhere to be found, as per usual. But a break appears to be on the way tomorrow. Let’s hope it holds.

Through tonight: Showers are possible through the evening. Some rumbles are mixed in early, especially east of town. Some rain is briefly heavy. Skies will turn clearer late night, but as that happens, some fog may develop given the abundant low-level moisture. Probably patchy, if so. Lows will range from 40 to 45 in most spots.

Tomorrow (Friday): This one has been trending sunnier in close, which is a good thing given the past week. Highs will head toward the low 60s or so. Some showers in the afternoon could pack a quick punch. Winds will be from the west-southwest, around 10 mph, with gusts near 20 mph.

Pollen update: Recent counts have been washed out, as has much of the pollen in the air. For the moment. When sunshine returns, plan on that count heading upward quickly.

Rain update: Though 4 p.m., Washington picked up 2.21 inches of rain over the course of the past few days. That’s 69 percent of the monthly total, so we’re due (I wish) a bunch of sun. In general, totals have been heavier north than south. Baltimore has recorded 2.08 inches, and Dulles has picked up 1.39 inches.

