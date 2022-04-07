D.C.-area forecast: Showery today ahead of a cool weekend

Today (Thursday): Another dreary day is afoot with clouds, occasional showers and even some thunderstorms. Cool breezes from the east help limit highs from the mid-50s to near 60. Rainfall amounts should range from 0.25 to 0.5 inches, but locally heavier amounts are possible. Winds are generally light but could be gusty near any thunderstorms. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Some early-evening showers are possible, but otherwise anticipate some clearing skies with temperatures cooling into the 40s for lows. Light winds from the west around 5 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Friday): Skies are sunnier in the morning before more clouds by afternoon with the chance of a few light showers. Highs move into the low to mid-60s with winds from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph, with higher gusts at times. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow night: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of light showers as lows move into the upper 30s to mid-40s. Light winds from the southwest and west. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
Saturday features partly cloudy conditions with cooler highs in the mid- to upper 50s along with a few scattered showers, especially west and north of the city. Mostly clear and cool Saturday night with lows from the mid-30s in our outer suburbs to the low 40s in the city. Confidence: Medium
Sunday should see brighter, mostly sunny skies, but afternoon highs still manage only the mid- to upper 50s. Sunday night features mostly clear skies with lows in the 30s to low 40s again. Confidence: Medium
Monday features warming temperatures as highs advance to the mid- to upper 60s with partly to mostly sunny skies. (Warmer 70s should follow by Tuesday!) Confidence: Medium