P.M. Update: Showers through this evening, with another round Saturday



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Although clouds blossomed overhead this afternoon, temperatures managed to get into the low 60s in most spots. That’s a little below the average in the mid-60s. A big cold upper-level low to our west has been bumping into the region. It has helped sprout the clouds that are delivering some raindrops into evening.

Through Tonight: Scattered showers and maybe a thundershower should dot the area through the hours near and after sunset. With the sun dipping below the horizon, any activity will tend to wane as skies trend clearer into the night. Low temperatures will fall to the upper 30s in the cool spots north and west, to the mid-40s in the city. Winds will be out of the northwest about 10 mph.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Saturday): The cold air aloft that promoted Friday’s clouds and showers will stay overhead. That means we should expect more clouds and another chance of rain. It will be probably cloudier than Friday, and brief afternoon showers could be feisty, with perhaps a bit of thunder here and there. Highs should be in the mid-50s. Winds will be out of the northwest about 10 to 15 mph, with gusts near 30 mph.

Advertisement

Sunday: Coming off lows mainly in the 30s, the skies should be partly cloudy and hopefully trending clearer late day. Despite a good deal of sun, highs will again be mainly in the mid-50s. Winds should be gusty from the west.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.

GiftOutline Gift Article