D.C.-area forecast: Sunshine’s back, but occasional showers still pester



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Today's daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. 6/10: Any early patchy fog dissipates quickly, revealing sunnier conditions than we've seen in a while. We'll watch for afternoon showers—some of which could be a bit gusty. Mild 60s likely. Express forecast Today: Some sunshine. PM showers. Highs: Near 60 to low 60s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with rain chances. Lows: 38-45.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. Showers? Highs: Low to mid-50s.

Sunday: Midday clouds/showers possible. Highs: Near 50 to low 50s. Forecast in detail Mild, near-average temperatures today are replaced by potentially three days of well below average chill. Areas of frost are possible early next week, too. Shower chances are hard to rule out, but no washout days are in the forecast. We just have to be weather adaptable. Then, warm weather lovers can likely get recompense by Tuesday.

Today (Friday): Patchy fog early should give way to bluer skies ahead of pop-up clouds and some showers this afternoon. High temperatures should get to at least around 60 degrees to the low 60s, with a few mid-60s possible south of town. Any afternoon showers, while not expected to be long-lasting, could amplify the increasing afternoon winds. Southwest winds build toward 15 mph but may gust near 35 mph inside these showers. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Patchy but locally robust hit-or-miss showers may continue early, which could impact the Nats game in the evening. Skies are otherwise partly to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures in typically colder spots outside of the Beltway dip into the upper 30s. Downtown should make it to the mid-40s. Early winds from the west could be gusty, but calmer southwesterly winds should arrive before dawn. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Saturday): We may have a shower at any time, but as of now rain chances appear to be highest in the afternoon. That’s when a few more clouds could gather, turning morning brightness into more of a cloudier affair by midday. It’s cooler, with high temperatures merely making the low to mid-50s as drier, cooler air moves in on west and northwest breezes gusting near 20 mph at times. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: As shower chances drop off quickly during the evening, clouds should begin to clear (especially after midnight). Mid-30s to near 40 degrees downtown are most likely for the low temperatures, but some spots approach freezing. Bring in those potted plants, if they’re sensitive to cold, as there’s a slight chance of patchy frost outside of the Beltway. Confidence: Medium

Sunday: Morning and late afternoon may be brightest, but midday clouds could build and a light shower or two are possible. Can’t rule out even some graupel pellets, eesh. The air is fairly chilly and very dry. High temperatures may only make it near 50 or into low 50s. That’s more than 15 degrees below-average. We may have some gusty breezes to deal with, too. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Sunday night: Clouds try to clear, winds calm down, and it should be precipitation-free as it looks now. Low temperatures bottom out in the 30s region-wide, so please be a mindful gardener one last night with the potential of a brief freeze outside of the Beltway—perhaps even patchy frost inside the Beltway. Confidence: Medium

One last below-average day on Monday looks possible, with high temperatures in the mid-50s to low 60s. The warm push of air on the horizon next week appears to be slightly delayed a day but that could change again. Skies are partly sunny with a late-day shower chance fairly likely. Confidence: Low-Medium

Sun and warmth Tuesday may push our high temperatures into the mid-70s to near 80, flipping us to potentially 15 degrees above average. A shower chance can’t be ruled out, but not too likely. It tentatively appears to be a good day to schedule at least a little outdoor time. Confidence: Medium

