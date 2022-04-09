D.C.-area forecast: Cool and showery today as warm air looms early week



Today's daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. 6/10: Probably a little cooler and cloudier than Friday. But it is Saturday... Express forecast Today: Morning sun gives way to clouds, afternoon showers. Highs: Mid-50s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid-30s to near 40.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid-50s. Forecast in detail When it comes to the ups and down of spring, we’re moving through a valley this weekend, but warmer air looms as we enter the work week. Just keep that in mind since this weekend isn’t giving us spring’s best. Rather, some may say it’s closer to spring’s worst. Either way, it’s part of the season, so we should expect it from time to time.

Today (Saturday): It’s a lot like yesterday. Any morning sun quickly gives way to increasing clouds. Those clouds may produce showers and even some storms by afternoon. This stuff should be scattered, but it could produce some small hail and gusty winds in spots. Temperatures make the mid-50s or so for highs. Winds are from the northwest around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts into the 30 mph range at times. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Some showers or a rumble could continue into evening. Rain odds wane by or after sunset. Lows are in the mid-30s to near 40. Winds are from the northwest around five to 10 mph, keeping it feel a bit colder than it is. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Sunday): The lumbering cold pocket aloft is moving off. It might not be quick enough to give us a sunny day, but it’ll hopefully be a partly sunny one. Best odds of clouds tend to be north and east of the city, but we may deal with them until afternoon or so. It’s even windier than Saturday, with northwest winds sustained around 15 to 20 mph, with gusts near 35 or 40 mph. That keeps highs in the mid-50s feel more like 40s. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Winds die off quick with sunset. Skies are partly to mostly clear, which helps lows reach the low 30s in the cold spots to near 40 in the city. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Warmer temperatures take over on Monday. Under partly to mostly sunny skies, temperatures head to the mid-60 and near 70 for highs. It’ll feel quite delightful after this cool down! Confidence: Medium

Warmer yet by Tuesday. Mostly sunny conditions persist as temperatures jump another 10 degrees compared to Mondy. Highs are mainly in the mid- and upper 70s. Confidence: Medium

