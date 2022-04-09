PM Update: Showers ending this evening. Sunny and windy tomorrow.

Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Scattered showers will continue through the remaining daylight hours, eventually diminishing in frequency after the sun sets. Mostly cloudy skies will slowly transition to partly cloudy skies overnight as temperatures drop. Lows will range from about 36 to 40 degrees with a west wind at 5 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow (Sunday): Any leftover clouds from overnight will quickly dissipate, leaving mostly sunny skies for the duration of Sunday. Despite the sunshine and temperatures warming into the upper 50s, elevated winds will keep a chill in the air. Winds from the west will range from 10 to 25 mph, which will make it feel much cooler. Mostly clear with calming winds tomorrow night. Not as cold with lows ranging from 38 to 42 degrees.
