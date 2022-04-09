PM Update: Showers ending this evening. Sunny and windy tomorrow.

If this were the middle of the summer, the types of precipitation popping up on the radar above would definitely be associated with thunderstorms. But alas, they are just pesky rain or graupel showers that will cease to exist in a few hours. Sunshine returns Sunday, but don’t shed those extra layers just yet. Gusty, and dare I say a bit blustery, winds will make it feel much cooler than it reads on the thermometer.