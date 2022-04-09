The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
PM Update: Showers ending this evening. Sunny and windy tomorrow.

By Greg Porter
Today at 3:58 p.m. EDT|Updated today at 4:41 p.m. EDT
Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors

If this were the middle of the summer, the types of precipitation popping up on the radar above would definitely be associated with thunderstorms. But alas, they are just pesky rain or graupel showers that will cease to exist in a few hours. Sunshine returns Sunday, but don’t shed those extra layers just yet. Gusty, and dare I say a bit blustery, winds will make it feel much cooler than it reads on the thermometer.

Through tonight: Scattered showers will continue through the remaining daylight hours, eventually diminishing in frequency after the sun sets. Mostly cloudy skies will slowly transition to partly cloudy skies overnight as temperatures drop. Lows will range from about 36 to 40 degrees with a west wind at 5 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow (Sunday): Any leftover clouds from overnight will quickly dissipate, leaving mostly sunny skies for the duration of Sunday. Despite the sunshine and temperatures warming into the upper 50s, elevated winds will keep a chill in the air. Winds from the west will range from 10 to 25 mph, which will make it feel much cooler. Mostly clear with calming winds tomorrow night. Not as cold with lows ranging from 38 to 42 degrees.

