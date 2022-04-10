D.C.-area forecast: Cool and breezy today before a welcome warm-up

Today (Sunday): A mostly sunny start has it looking warmer than it feels, as morning temperatures rise into the 40s. Skies may turn partly cloudy late morning into the afternoon. Highs only get to the mid-50s by late afternoon, and it feels chillier than that with winds from the northwest gusting near 30 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Skies trend mostly clear again into the evening. Winds subside by evening as well, with overnight lows dropping to the mid-30s to low 40s. Watch out for the possibility of frost in our typically colder north and west suburbs. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Monday): We start off on the crisp side again Monday morning, but mostly sunny skies and warming temperatures may help the Monday blues. A southerly wind helps afternoon highs top out in the mid-60s to near 70. An approaching warm front could bring increasing clouds later in the day. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy with a spotty shower possible. Lows in the lower 50s. Confidence: Low-Medium
A look ahead
Still the chance of a spotty shower or even a thundershower Tuesday and Wednesday with a front nearby. But the main story is a switch to unseasonable warmth as high pressure off the coast provides a warm breeze from the west and south. Tuesday highs should get to the mid- to upper 70s, with highs approaching or near 80 on Wednesday. Plan to get outside and enjoy! Confidence: Medium