PM Update: Clear and chilly tonight. Springlike warmth for Monday.

Clouds have stubbornly hung around the region today, keeping temperatures a good 5 degrees cooler than forecast. Gusty winds haven’t helped the cause, either. It’s a different story for tomorrow. Sunny skies and a favorable southerly wind will warm things up quite nicely, the start of a warming trend that will continue for the remainder of the week.

Through tonight: Winds will calm over the next few hours, and clouds will gradually start to become less numerous. With mostly clear skies and calm conditions overnight, temperatures will drop quite efficiently. Lows will range from about 34 to 38 degrees with a touch of frost possible in outlying areas.

Tomorrow (Monday): After a bit of a chilly start, things will warm up nicely under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be noticeable out of the south at 5 to 15 mph, but that will help temperatures warm up close to 70 degrees. Clouds will build in late tomorrow night, and there is just a slight chance of a shower. Temperatures will be on the mild side of things, with lows ranging from 50 to 54 degrees.

