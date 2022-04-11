PM Update: Warm-up kicks into gear Tuesday

Today we had our warmest day of April so far. That’s a good sign the day was nice and a sign that this April hasn’t been too friendly. Highs in the mid- and upper 60s were a bit above normal. A rarity of late, but these temperatures will become more common as the days go by. We warm up more on Tuesday.

Through tonight: Clouds increase, and there could be a quick shower. It won’t amount to much, if so. With that cloud blanket overhead, temperatures will be milder, or mainly in a near-50-to-mid-50s range for lows.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): There could be a couple of showers early. Otherwise, skies will be partly to mostly sunny as a warm west wind blows. Temperatures will rise to the mid-70s for highs in most spots.

Pollen update: Tree pollen is moderate/high at 87.22 grains per cubic meter of air. Expect that count to spike in the coming days!

80s: We seem to be on track to reach 80 in the midweek. Having not done so yet, the city is running about 10 days past average for the first 80. It would also be the latest in the year since 2015, when it happened on April 13.

