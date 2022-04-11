D.C.-area forecast: Trending much warmer, with 80 degrees by midweek

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of zero to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 8/10: A frosty start, but feeling pretty fine by afternoon. Express forecast Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 64-69.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, spotty showers late. Lows: 50 to 55.

Tomorrow: Early shower, afternoon clearing. Highs: 70 to 75. Forecast in detail All but two days this month have been cooler than normal, but this week finally delivers some April warmth. The coolest weather this week will match the warmest weather last week, with highs ranging from the upper 60s to the low 80s. Wednesday and Thursday are the days when we have a chance to top 80 degrees.

Today (Monday): While some of us awaken to frost, sunshine quickly sheds the lingering chill. We have a beautiful, bright afternoon with highs in the mid- to upper 60s. Winds are from the south around 5 to 10 mph with some gusts to 15 to 20 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Clouds increase some as the night wears on and a warm front lifts north through the region. A shower can’t be ruled out toward morning, with lows 50 to 55. Winds are light from the south. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): A passing shower is possible in the morning before skies become partly sunny, and it becomes rather warm in the afternoon. Highs range from 70 to 75, with light winds from the west. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy skies and quite mild. Lows range from the low to mid-50s in our cooler areas and upper 50s downtown. Light and variable winds. Confidence: High

A look ahead

A taste of summer on Wednesday and Thursday as highs make a run toward 80 degrees; a few spots could even make it up to 83 or 84 degrees on Wednesday. A shower or thundershower can’t be ruled out either afternoon, but odds are higher on Thursday. Wednesday night feels summery with lows in the 60s, while cooler air arrives Thursday night as lows sink to near 50. Confidence: Medium-High

It’s not as warm on Friday and Saturday but they’re both rather nice days. Lots of sunshine, with highs near 70 on Friday with a few more clouds and upper 60s on Saturday. Lows at night are mainly in the 50s. Saturday night turns cloudy with a chance of showers. Confidence: Medium-High

Partly sunny and a little cooler Sunday, with highs in the mid-60s. Confidence: Medium

