Tornado threat in Midwest today; blizzard and fire concerns in Plains

It must be April, because the seasons are battling it out over the Plains in a high-impact clash that’s stirring up some nasty weather. Parts of the central U.S. are bracing for dangerous thunderstorms with possible tornadoes Tuesday and Wednesday, while a potentially historic blizzard rages over the Dakotas and fire weather concerns grow on the High Plains.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has issued level 4 out of 5 “moderate risk” of severe weather for parts of Iowa on Tuesday and a level 3 of 5 “enhanced risk” for a large part of the Mississippi Valley on Wednesday, citing “the potential for strong tornadoes and very large hail.”

Storms will spring up as a result of dry air colliding with Gulf of Mexico moisture to the east. That same insurgence of dry air behind the storm will parch the High Plains, bringing “extremely critical” fire weather.

“An outbreak of dangerous wildfire conditions is likely across the southern and central high Plains Today!” wrote the Storm Prediction Center.

On the storm’s cold side, records may fall as a blizzard delivers what the Weather Service is referring to as an “extreme impact” event in North Dakota. Bismarck could close in on a foot and a half of snow; if the city surpasses the current record of 17.8 inches set in 2013, they’ll snag their snowiest April storm ever observed.

Severe weather risk

The action got underway yesterday. Baseball-sized hail was reported in west central Arkansas on Monday afternoon in Franklin County, with at least one instance of softball-sized hail in New Blaine, a little west of the midway point between Little Rock and Fort Smith. Several tornadoes also touched down, including one that prompted a dire tornado emergency around the Little Rock Air Force Base. So far, no injuries have been reported.

Tuesday

On Tuesday, the primary impetus for storms will be a sharpening dryline, or the leading edge of arid air from the Desert Southwest as it encroaches into gulf moisture farther east.

During the day, moisture will rapidly stream north with an advancing warm front that makes it all the way into Minnesota and Wisconsin by evening. The dryline will position itself near Interstate 35 from north Central Texas through Oklahoma and Kansas while stretching toward Omaha.

There are two zones of heightened risk drawn by the Storm Prediction Center — one that covers northeast Kansas through most of Iowa, where a level 4 of 5 moderate risk was issued this morning, and the other between Dallas and Waco. In between, there’s still a level 2 out of 5 “slight” risk for isolated severe thunderstorms, but a “cap,” or a lid of warm air about a mile above the ground, will tamp down pockets of surface air that attempt to rise and form storms.

The Storm Prediction Center notes that, if storms form, they’ll do so in a “potentially volatile severe thunderstorm environment,” but coverage in most locales will be sparse until overnight, when a line of storms forms on an advancing cold front.

In Texas, it might be a bit hotter at ground level, leading to more instability, or “juice,” for storms. To the north across the Corn Belt, greater proximity to an approaching upper-air disturbance means cooling temperatures aloft, which will foster greater ascent, or rising motion, that can help thunderstorms bloom.

HUGE HAIL from one of my relatives in Bloomer (Franklin County).



This storm also produced a tornado, which we observed. Large hail is possible with any isolated supercell tonight, Arkansas! #arwx @JimCantore @ryanhallyall @NWSLittleRock @NWStulsa pic.twitter.com/cIHpnJCOgI — Zachary Hall (@WxZachary) April 11, 2022

Any storms that break the cap during the day are likely to erupt explosively and become supercell thunderstorms capable of producing damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes. A strong tornado or two are possible given the wind dynamics present in the atmosphere.

Wednesday

On Wednesday, an energetic dip in the upper-level jet stream will shift closer to a cold front and dryline merging into one. Meanwhile, an enormous warm sector, or region of mildness and humidity advecting northward ahead of approaching low pressure, will expose a wide swath of the Mississippi Valley region to dangerous storms.

1:02am CDT #SPC Day2 Outlook Enhanced Risk: across parts of the Lower/Mid Mississippi Valley into the Midwest https://t.co/rEAejNpVr0 pic.twitter.com/Oq3C0jgyTR — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) April 12, 2022

Areas between Louisiana and Chicago, including most of the Lower and Mid-Mississippi Valleys, are included in the level 3 of 5 enhanced risk, which encompasses cities like Indianapolis, Memphis, Little Rock, Jackson, Tenn., and Shreveport.

Broader slight and marginal risks surround the enhanced strip. Some severe weather is still possible in the slight risk zone.

Expectations are that a broken squall line with embedded circulations known as a QLCS, or Quasi-Linear Convective System, will form along the cold front itself. The broken line will contain damaging straight-line winds in excess of 60 mph and the potential for tornadoes.

Less certain is whether a few more discrete supercell thunderstorms form ahead of the mainline. If they do, they could contain hail to baseball size, destructive straight-line winds and tornadoes, which could be strong.

Some severe weather risk may make it to the East Coast and Southeast on Thursday before more tranquil weather builds in for the weekend.

Blizzard concerns

Low pressure ejecting out of the Colorado Front Range will pass through the Nebraska Sandhills en route to northern Minnesota into Wednesday. Moisture wrapping northwest around the low will fall into frigid air dragged south in the system’s wake, producing hefty snow totals that could flirt with records.

The National Weather Service is forecasting up to 30 inches of snowfall, with widespread totals of 18 to 24 inches in most of central and western North Dakota. Nearly the entire state is under a blizzard warning.

Snow will increase in coverage and intensity throughout Tuesday as it exits out of Wyoming and Montana and consolidates. Winds on the backside of the low will increase out of the west-northwest, gusting between 40 and 50 mph. The strong winds will couple with falling snow to bring visibilities below a quarter mile and “very difficult to impossible” travel.

Heavy snow will also fall in eastern Montana and northwest Minnesota through Wednesday morning. The system will exit into Manitoba and Ontario on Wednesday; stateside, the system will end as some renegade light snow showers pinwheeling down from Canada.

Wildfire danger

2:06am CDT #SPC Day1 #FireWX Extremely Critical: parts of west texas and oklahoma into kansas. https://t.co/OIGmMBh3Nz pic.twitter.com/3WuneEgoof — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) April 12, 2022

The same low pressure system brewing severe and winter weather will also swirl a tongue of exceptionally dry air east into the southern and central High Plains. Ongoing drought combined with an influx of parched air will further desiccate the landscape, contributing to the risk of wildfires.

Adding fuel to the fire, so to speak, will be increasing winds which will gust over 50 mph Tuesday. That, coupled with recent scant rainfall, will make for an environment where any spark could become a major fire.

“An outbreak of dangerous wildfire conditions is likely across the southern and central High Plains today,” wrote the National Weather Service.

About 1.6 million people in west Texas, the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles and southwest Kansas are under a top-tier “extremely critical” wildfire risk, which includes such places as Garden City and Liberal, Kan., Guymon, Okla., and Amarillo, Lubbock and Midland, Tex.

