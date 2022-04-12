The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
PM Update: Today was the warmest of the year so far, and it’s warmer on Wednesday

By Ian Livingston
Today at 5:30 p.m. EDT
A peaceful evening on the Anacostia River for some boating on Monday. (Jeannie In D.C./Flickr)

Temperatures were right around 80 this afternoon. The city reached 80 for the first time this year, which is about 10 days later than average in our current climate. If that wasn’t warm enough for you, temperatures will rise even higher tomorrow. Some mid-80s seem likely, along with a little humidity. First up, a pleasant evening to get out and about. Just watch out for all that pollen!

Through tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy conditions are a good bet through the night. There could be a passing sprinkle late. Lows will be in the mid- and upper 50s.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Get ready for a taste of summer. Plentiful sun sends temperatures into the low and mid-80s for highs. You might also notice an increase in humidity as southerly winds pump moisture into the region.

Pollen update: Tree pollen is HIGH at 429.39 grains/cubic meter, a significant jump since the 87.22 grains per cubic meter on Monday. These numbers are likely to continue going up the next two days.

Thursday storms? The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has our region under a level 1 of 5 for “marginal” risk of severe storms on Thursday. Right now, it doesn’t look like a major event, but some strong to severe storms are possible in the afternoon and evening. The primary threat will be damaging winds. We will have more on this as we close in.

