PM Update: Today was the warmest of the year so far, and it’s warmer on Wednesday

Temperatures were right around 80 this afternoon. The city reached 80 for the first time this year, which is about 10 days later than average in our current climate. If that wasn’t warm enough for you, temperatures will rise even higher tomorrow. Some mid-80s seem likely, along with a little humidity. First up, a pleasant evening to get out and about. Just watch out for all that pollen!

Through tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy conditions are a good bet through the night. There could be a passing sprinkle late. Lows will be in the mid- and upper 50s.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Get ready for a taste of summer. Plentiful sun sends temperatures into the low and mid-80s for highs. You might also notice an increase in humidity as southerly winds pump moisture into the region.

Advertisement

See Matt Rogers’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Pollen update: Tree pollen is HIGH at 429.39 grains/cubic meter, a significant jump since the 87.22 grains per cubic meter on Monday. These numbers are likely to continue going up the next two days.

Thursday storms? The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has our region under a level 1 of 5 for “marginal” risk of severe storms on Thursday. Right now, it doesn’t look like a major event, but some strong to severe storms are possible in the afternoon and evening. The primary threat will be damaging winds. We will have more on this as we close in.

2:30am CDT #SPC Day3 Outlook Marginal Risk: across parts of the Southeast into the Mid-Atlantic and Southern New England https://t.co/6oEffQUiK1 pic.twitter.com/vUed9HJvXZ — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) April 12, 2022

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.

GiftOutline Gift Article