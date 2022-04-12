D.C.-area forecast: Early showers give way to warm 70s



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 8/10: Cloudy morning deducts a digit or two, but sunny 70s in the afternoon can’t come too soon. Express forecast Today: Morning showers, then partly sunny. Highs: 70-75.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: 55-62.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. Highs: 75-84. Forecast in detail Warmer spring weather is finally here. Occasional clouds and spotty showers complicate the forecast some, but no major rain is anticipated. Instead, the big story should be highs surging into the 70s today, with 80s possible Wednesday and Thursday. As cool fronts approach late this week into the weekend, we dial back temperatures again, but the upcoming weekend looks mostly dry, with segments of spring sunshine.

Today (Tuesday): Some showers are around early before clouds break, and partly sunny to even mostly sunny conditions emerge by afternoon. Highs reach the low to mid-70s for the first time in April (and first time in 12 days!). Winds are from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph. Confidence: High

Advertisement

Tonight: Partly cloudy and relatively mild, with lows only in the mid-50s to low 60s. Light winds from the south and southeast around 5 mph. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend …

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Partly sunny and even warmer as afternoon highs hit the upper 70s to low 80s. An isolated shower or even a thundershower is possible. Winds from the south at 10 to 15 mph could gust as high as 20 mph at times to temper the warmth a bit. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy with a small chance of an evening shower or thunderstorm. Lows are even milder, settling in the upper 50s to mid-60s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Thursday may see more clouds, with a slightly better chance of a shower or thundershower in the afternoon as highs range from the upper 70s to right around 80 again. Periods of partly sunny conditions should still break through at times. Thursday night sees the impact from the first cool front, with partly cloudy skies as lows dip to the mid-40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

Friday features partly to mostly sunny skies, with highs right around 70 and noticeably lower humidity. Friday night lows range from the mid-40s to low 50s, with some clouds around again. Confidence: Medium-High

The weekend kicks off with a cold front arriving on Saturday. Highs reach near 70 ahead of it, with partly cloudy skies and a slight chance of a shower. Clouds linger into Saturday night, with breezy weather as lows reach down to the 40s. Easter Sunday shifts back to mostly sunny skies, with cooler highs in the 60s, along with continued breezy conditions. Confidence: Medium

GiftOutline Gift Article