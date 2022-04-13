PM Update: Maybe an isolated rumble this evening; more storms Thursday

Placeholder while article actions load



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Temperatures soared into the mid-80s today, the warmest it has been so far this year. Add in a little humidity, and it was feeling a smidgen summerlike. Under partly cloudy skies, and with a south wind continuing to blow, temperatures don’t fall off too much tonight. It will be another toasty one Thursday before a cold front cools us off again.

Through tonight: We’ll see an isolated shower or hear a rumble this evening, mainly to the north and west. Under partly cloudy skies, lows will be probably be in the 60s. Winds will be light and variable after dark.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Thursday): A front is approaching the area. Temperatures should again rise to and past 80 in most spots, with clouds tending to increase with time. Showers and storms could be locally strong late in the day, with the risk for isolated damaging wind. Winds out of the west around 15 to 20 mph, with stronger gusts early, will turn to come from the northwest later in the day.

See Dan Stillman’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Advertisement

Thursday storms: The area remains under a level 1 of 5 “marginal” risk category from the NWS Storm Prediction Center for storm chances Thursday. “Any more potent bands could cause strong to damaging wind gusts due to the background wind field and relatively fast forward motion,” the local Weather Service office wrote this afternoon. We’ll keep you posted.

12:16pm CDT #SPC Day2 Outlook Slight Risk: across portions of southern New England and the Mid-Atlantic region https://t.co/rEAejNpVr0 pic.twitter.com/KXNKACu1CR — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) April 13, 2022

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.

GiftOutline Gift Article