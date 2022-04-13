D.C.-area forecast: Soaring into the 80s today; a few storms possible tomorrow

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 8/10: Capping the score a bit since low to mid-80s will probably bring out at least a few of the “too warm, too soon” complaints. Express forecast Today: Partly to mostly sunny and very warm. Highs: Low to mid-80s.

Tonight: Isolated evening shower? Partly cloudy and mild. Lows: 60s.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, a few p.m. storms possible. Highs: Near 80. Forecast in detail The switch has flipped and spring is here in a big way. After highs near 80 yesterday, we’re aiming for the low to mid-80s today. Thursday heads for near 80 again with the chance of a few afternoon-into-early-evening showers and storms. Then we’re gradually cooler into the weekend, but mostly pleasant ahead of a sunny and breezy Easter Sunday with highs near 60.

Today (Wednesday): We start in the 50s to near 60 early this morning, with partly to mostly sunny skies quickly lifting temperatures into the 60s, and well into the 70s by late morning. Breezes pick up from the south this afternoon, helping highs reach all the way to the low to mid-80s. Humidity remains fairly low with dew points in the 50s. Confidence: High

Advertisement

Tonight: Can’t rule out an isolated shower or thundershower this evening. Otherwise we’re partly cloudy and mild, with lows in the 60s and a continued steady breeze from the south. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend …

Tomorrow (Thursday): Another warm one as temperatures head toward afternoon highs near 80 under partly sunny skies. We’ll have a gusty breeze at times from the southwest, and a cold front could produce a few showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon into early evening. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Still the chance of an early-evening shower or storm. Then we should see clearing skies late evening and overnight, with cooler lows in the mid-40s to near 50. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

High pressure builds in Friday for a mostly sunny and very pleasant day with highs in the low 70s. Increasing clouds Friday night with lows near 50. The warmth tries to hang on Saturday as a cold front approaches. Skies should be partly sunny with highs near 70 and the chance of a late-day shower. Confidence: Medium-High

Plenty of sunshine on Easter Sunday, but breezy and noticeably cooler with highs near 60. Confidence: Medium-High

GiftOutline Gift Article