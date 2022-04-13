D.C.-area forecast: Soaring into the 80s today; a few storms possible tomorrow

Today (Wednesday): We start in the 50s to near 60 early this morning, with partly to mostly sunny skies quickly lifting temperatures into the 60s, and well into the 70s by late morning. Breezes pick up from the south this afternoon, helping highs reach all the way to the low to mid-80s. Humidity remains fairly low with dew points in the 50s. Confidence: High
Tonight: Can’t rule out an isolated shower or thundershower this evening. Otherwise we’re partly cloudy and mild, with lows in the 60s and a continued steady breeze from the south. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Thursday): Another warm one as temperatures head toward afternoon highs near 80 under partly sunny skies. We’ll have a gusty breeze at times from the southwest, and a cold front could produce a few showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon into early evening. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Still the chance of an early-evening shower or storm. Then we should see clearing skies late evening and overnight, with cooler lows in the mid-40s to near 50. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
High pressure builds in Friday for a mostly sunny and very pleasant day with highs in the low 70s. Increasing clouds Friday night with lows near 50. The warmth tries to hang on Saturday as a cold front approaches. Skies should be partly sunny with highs near 70 and the chance of a late-day shower. Confidence: Medium-High
Plenty of sunshine on Easter Sunday, but breezy and noticeably cooler with highs near 60. Confidence: Medium-High