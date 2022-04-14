The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Capital Weather Gang

PM Update: Scattered showers this evening and turning cooler tonight

Tomorrow should be quite sunny, if a bit breezy. Highs are near 70.

By Ian Livingston
Today at 4:45 p.m. EDT
By Ian Livingston
Today at 4:45 p.m. EDT
Loading...

Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors

We made it into the 80s for a second day in a row — not too much like your typical mid-April day in these parts. A cold front is about to change that. You have probably noticed a wind shift already if you have been out and about. Showers and some storms into the evening are on the front edge of a cooler night and more springlike conditions tomorrow.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options

Through tonight: A cold front is moving through the region in the evening. There will be a scattered shower and storm risk through sunset or so, especially I-95 and east. Overnight, it’s cooler with lows settling across the 40s under partly cloudy skies.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Friday): This is an ideal end to the workweek. Sunny and breezy, with highs right around 70, so it should feel quite nice. A gusty south wind is the main downside.

See Dan Stillman’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Pollen update: The promised spike in pollen registered in the last 24-hour count. D.C. area tree pollen is high — up to 1,171.92 grains per cubic meter before any rain, jumping out of the 400s the last two days! Grass pollen is also moderate/high.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.

Loading...