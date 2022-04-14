PM Update: Scattered showers this evening and turning cooler tonight

Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: A cold front is moving through the region in the evening. There will be a scattered shower and storm risk through sunset or so, especially I-95 and east. Overnight, it’s cooler with lows settling across the 40s under partly cloudy skies.
Tomorrow (Friday): This is an ideal end to the workweek. Sunny and breezy, with highs right around 70, so it should feel quite nice. A gusty south wind is the main downside.
Pollen update: The promised spike in pollen registered in the last 24-hour count. D.C. area tree pollen is high — up to 1,171.92 grains per cubic meter before any rain, jumping out of the 400s the last two days! Grass pollen is also moderate/high.
