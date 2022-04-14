D.C.-area forecast: Warm before late storms; idyllic weather Friday

Placeholder while article actions load



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Today's daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. 7/10: Warm enough to form a storm, but it won't last long and shouldn't be too strong. Express forecast Today: Increasing clouds and breezy, with p.m. showers/storms likely. Highs: 76-80

Tonight: Showers end in the evening, clearing late. Lows: 45-49

Tomorrow: Sunny, light breezes. Highs: 69-73 Forecast in detail Today presents one more opportunity to make a run at 80 degrees before showers/storms move through late this afternoon and evening. Friday will be superbly sunny and mild. Saturday is mild, too, but stray showers are possible. Clear skies return for Easter Sunday, but that bunny will feel a chill.

Today (Thursday): Sunshine may greet the day but clouds increase during the morning. Showers and storms are likely to pass through as the afternoon wears on. A few of the storms could produce some strong wind gusts, but most of the day winds are moderate from the southwest. Highs are mainly in the upper 70s to around 80. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: A few showers and storms could linger into the evening, but by midnight skies begin to clear. Winds are light from the northwest, and overnight lows slip to the mid- to upper 40s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Friday): A close-to-perfection day is on tap. Skies are mostly sunny, south winds are light and humidity is low. Highs are mainly in the lower 70s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: A few clouds return as the night wears on. South winds remain light and lows hold in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Clouds are likely to be on the increase Saturday, and a shower can’t be ruled out. The main chance to get damp will be in the afternoon, so carry an umbrella and guarantee you won’t get rained on! Highs reach the lower 70s. It may not clear out until late into the night. That could thwart a view of the full “pink” moon, but it will look just as nice the following night. Lows are in the low to mid-40s. Confidence: Medium

Easter Sunday is a sunny affair, but cooler air shoulders in and highs will struggle to do better than the upper 50s. Overnight lows fall into the mid- to upper 30s, raising the risk for spotty frost in our colder areas. Confidence: Medium-High

Skies slowly shift from sunny to cloudy on Monday, and a late-day shower can’t be ruled out. Highs reach only the upper 50s yet again. Confidence: Medium

