D.C.-area forecast: Seasonable through Saturday, when a shower chance returns

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 10/10: Hard to find fault on a sunny Friday this time of year (ignoring pollen). Idyllic yet essentially average temperatures. Express forecast Today : Sunny. Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s.

Tonight : Increasing clouds. Lows: Low to mid-50s.

Tomorrow : P.M. shower/storm? Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s.

Sunday: Sunny, breezy. Highs: Mid- to upper 50s. Forecast in detail Our temperatures in days to come trend back into cooler territory after seasonable warmth today and tomorrow. Rain chances enter the scene a bit on Saturday, then perhaps more so on Monday. At least the holiday on Sunday should avoid major weather headaches!

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Friday): Wow, finally a sunny and dry day with near average temperatures for this (can-be-beautiful) time of year. The main downside is a south-southwest breezes only slowly increase to near 15 mph during the afternoon. Upper 60s to low 70s are our high temperatures. Confidence: High

Advertisement

Tonight: Clouds may build fairly quickly as south winds continue between 5 to 10 mph. Perhaps a late night sprinkle? Low temperatures should merely sag into the low to mid-50s. Confidence: High

Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates. Keep reading for the forecast into next week …

Tomorrow (Saturday): Skies are partly to mostly cloudy with afternoon-focused shower chances possible. A thunderstorm may also occur. High temperatures should still be able to get into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Southwesterly breezes gusting a couple times around 20 mph are what help us achieve warmth despite clouds. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Final clouds and any leftover showers (or a storm) should dissipate by midnight. Drying northwesterly breezes help us cool down into the low to mid-40s. Confidence: Medium

Advertisement

Sunday (Easter): Sunny blue skies should return. Northwesterly breezes continue and may offer a slight chill on top of cool mid- to upper 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Sunday night: Showers become possible after midnight as clouds increase. Low temperatures could briefly get chilly ahead of the approaching rain, bottoming out in the upper 30s to low 40s. Confidence: Medium

Light to moderate rain is possible Monday with temperatures getting held back in the mid- to upper 40s if rain lasts steadily into the night. However, there’s still a scenario where we see more showers versus steady rain. Perhaps even peeks of sun? This may allow some low to mid-50s. Confidence: Low

Sun tries to return Tuesday with final showers perhaps pushing out in the early morning. Stay tuned for timing as we get closer. Noticeable northwesterly winds behind our potential Monday storm system may help cap high temperatures in the low to mid-50s. Confidence: Low-Medium

GiftOutline Gift Article