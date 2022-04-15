PM Update: Decent Easter weekend, with an appearance of the pink moon

Placeholder while article actions load

I was a bit skeptical that today was going to be a 10/10 as Camden’s Daily Digit suggested. I was wrong. South winds weren’t even much of a problem this afternoon as temperatures rose to right around 70. We’ve got a pleasant start to the weekend this evening, and it stays quite good Saturday. It’s cooler, but still passable on Easter Sunday.

Through Tonight: It will be a pleasant evening as temperatures fall through the 60s and clouds increase. With more clouds than last night, and increasing low-level moisture, temperatures won’t dip lower than a 50 to 55 range most spots. There could be a shower or two after midnight and through dawn. Winds will be out of the south-southwest around 10 mph.

Pink moon: The moon is nearly full at this point, but it will be officially so at 2:55 p.m. Saturday. Moonrise tonight is at 6:41 p.m., with moonrise coming at 7:52 p.m. Saturday. The pink moon is so named because spring phlox are often in bloom this time of year.

Tomorrow (Saturday): Partly cloudy and gusty will be the main themes. A brief shower may linger into the morning before skies turn sunnier. A new shower and storm chance will present itself in the afternoon into evening. A storm or two could be locally strong, perhaps with some hail or gusty winds. Before any of that, highs will be mainly in the low 70s. Winds from the southwest will blow around 15 mph, with gusts near 30 mph.

Easter Sunday: We’ll see lots of sun, but you may want your warmest Easter gear, nonetheless. Winds out of the northwest will keep it feeling quite chilly in the morning, and not a whole lot warmer in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid- and upper 50s. Winds will blow around 15 mph, with gusts near 30 mph, and diminishing late in the day.

Pollen update: The tree pollen count is HIGH at 458.79 grains per cubic meter of air. Other allergens are currently low.

