Ground, aerial and satellite views show severe weather in Texas and Iowa

Placeholder while article actions load

Severe weather tore through the central United States this week, bringing tornadoes, thunderstorms and a historic blizzard that disrupted people’s lives. Thunderstorms in Arkansas dropped softball-sized hail on Monday, while a few tornadoes appeared near and west of Little Rock. On Tuesday, a long-lived tornado touched near the town of Salado, Texas, also dropping hailstones nearly 6 inches long. A few shorter-lived tornadoes touched down in Iowa. While Tuesday appeared to be the most active significant tornado day of the week, storms on Wednesday brought damaging wind gusts and caused at least one fatality.

Fortunately, the active pattern that brought days of widespread severe weather has run its course, allowing more quiescent weather to build across the Lower 48. The quieter pattern should stick around for at least the majority of next week until the weekend.

While storm chasers caught ground photographs and videos of the storms and tornadoes from earlier this week, satellites and aerial cameras captured the action from above.

One of the most incredible views was that from 22,236 miles above the surface of Earth. The GOES East weather satellite was scanning the skies every minute and captured a stunningly high-resolution loop of storms exploding from above.

WOW! Check out this video of a dryline “unzipping” on Monday night over the Corn Belt.



Explosive storm growth ensued, causing gravity-wave ripples to propagate out from where the storms’ abrupt development jiggled density surfaces.



Physics in action! Follow @MyRadarWX! pic.twitter.com/mYDx4dBeGW — Matthew Cappucci (@MatthewCappucci) April 14, 2022

Water vapor satellite data reveals several processes at work — storms breaking through a “cap” of warm air that tamped down their volatility all day long, as well as “gravity waves” rippling outward from the storms. Let’s take a closer look at the mechanics that caused the views.

The setup

Half a dozen reported tornadoes occurred in Iowa on Tuesday, including a likely significant one near Gilmore City, midway between Des Moines and Sioux Falls, S.D. Hail the size of tennis balls also pelted Gilmore City, located in Pocahontas County.

Advertisement

Instigating the storms was an upper-air disturbance that brought a pocket of cold air, low pressure and spin nestled within a dip in the jet stream. Temperatures warmed ahead of a surface low, allowing pockets of surface air to rise into the frigid air aloft. A change of wind speed and direction with height imparted by the jet stream, known as wind shear, encouraged storms to rotate.

At the mid-levels of the atmosphere was an Elevated Mixed Layer, or a “cap,” about a mile above the ground. That’s a layer of warm air that prevents surface air from rising and spawning thunderstorms. The cap weakened late in the day however, thanks both to warming surface temperatures and a strengthening jet stream. That allowed storms to rapidly blossom in a matter of minutes, the pent-up instability and fuel hissing upward through the fragmented cap.

The focal point of the early storms was a dryline, or the leading edge of arid air from the Desert Southwest. That insurgence of dry air kicked up an arc of rotating supercell thunderstorms in Nebraska and Iowa. Farther south and west, a squall line developed along a crashing cold front dipping into the dryline, yielding gusty to damaging straight-line winds. The boundary collision enhanced rapid development of major storms.

Looking through my DSLR photos now. Gilmore City tornado #iawx... what a day. pic.twitter.com/Q0WMkv5Ap5 — Jim Tang (@wxmann) April 13, 2022

Several key phenomena can be seen in the satellite data. Each represents different processes at play; here, we break down what’s going on:

Storms explode north to south. Upper-air temperatures were coolest farther north near the track of the low pressure center. That allowed for more instability, or “juice,” to give storms the “oomph” necessary to become nasty. The cap breaks to the north first and then gives way farther south, allowing storms to quickly tower as the front “unzips” southward.

Boundary collision. When two different air masses meet, wacky things can happen. In the instance of two colliding boundaries, which usually occurs when a cold front overtakes another front (like a dryline), the crashing air masses bump into each other and then force air upward.

The storms trace the dryline. In other words, “convective initiation,” or the initial development of thunderstorms, takes place where the dryline was as the cold front hit it. That’s because of surface convergence, or the gathering of air. Beyond the dryline, the boundary layer — or the altitude to which surface parcels of air rise and interact in a layer that experiences the frictional effects of earth’s surface — extends higher; ahead of the dryline in the moist air mass, the boundary layer is comparatively shallow. That difference helps induce surface convergence which forces pockets of air upward into storms.

Overshooting tops. Look at the little bubbles visible in the middle of the plume-like storm clouds. Those are “overshooting tops.” In essence, thunderstorm updrafts rise upward so quickly that their momentum carries them above their “equilibrium level.” That’s the altitude at which air would ordinarily stop rising, having cooled and matched the density of the surrounding air. Instead, the very fast updrafts struggle to throw the breaks on in time to stop where they otherwise ordinarily would, making for cauliflower bubbles atop the storms.

Gravity waves. Look for the ripple-like undulations west of the storms and especially to the southeast. Those are gravity waves. That’s where the copious displacement of air spurred by the storms causes ripples in density surfaces in the atmosphere. Those surfaces are invisible to us, but each layer contains different amounts of moisture — which can be sensed by satellites probing for water vapor. Like wavelets in a pond propagating outward, the gravity waves can be seen spreading outward in all directions.

Kasha Patel contributed to this report.

GiftOutline Gift Article