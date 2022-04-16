D.C.-area forecast: Late-day shower or storm, and much cooler Easter Sunday

Placeholder while article actions load



Today's daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. 8/10: Quite nice for much of the time. Keep an eye out for late-day showers or storms. Express forecast Today: Partly sunny. Late-day shower or storm. Highs: Low to mid-70s

Tonight: Clearing after any evening raindrops. Lows: 40s

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, but wind chilled. Highs: Mid-50s. Forecast in detail We’re shifting from our recent warm conditions back to a cooler than normal regime. In between those air masses, there’s usually some turbulence. Today won’t be too bad, though. Just prepare for the chance of a passing shower or storm late in the day. It’ll be a lot chillier for Easter Sunday, which may require some planning.

Today (Saturday): A shower is possible early. Otherwise, we should see a good deal of sun. Highs are in the low to mid-70s. South-southwest winds blow around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts of 30 mph or so. A broken line of showers and storms is a decent bet in the late afternoon or evening. Some storms could be locally intense, with hail or strong wind. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Skies clear through the night, after any evening showers and storms end. With winds turning to come from the northwest, cooler and drier air is spilling back in. This helps lows reach the low 40s in the usual cool spots to the mid- or upper 40s in the city. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Easter Sunday): It’s not the greatest timing for a cool down. Much of the morning is in the 40s with gusty winds, so you might want to hold off on the Easter egg hunts until later. Skies are very sunny as highs rise to the mid- and upper 50s. Winds are out of the northwest around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts near 30 mph, early, but tending to diminish with time. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Mainly clear skies early help temperatures tumble. We should get to at least the mid-30s to around 40, depending on when clouds thicken up. Pretty chilly! Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Rain moves into the area by midday Monday. It could start as a little mixed precipitation, especially north and west in elevated areas. Around the city, perhaps a few sleet pellets to start. Then it rains into the evening as a low pressure passes to our southeast. If the rain arrives when it’s currently scheduled, it’ll be hard to get much above 50 degrees, or some 20 degrees below normal. Confidence: Medium

Most of the rain is gone by Tuesday, but clouds may linger. There’s some chance of a passing late-day shower, which could again be snowflakes in high elevations well west. High temperatures are in the mid-50s or so. Confidence: Medium

