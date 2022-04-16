PM Update: Scattered showers this evening. Sunny and cooler for Easter.

Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Scattered showers will remain a possibility through the evening hours and into the first half of the overnight period as a cold front passes through. Clouds will remain plentiful overnight as a gusty (15-to-25 mph) northwest wind develops late. Low temperatures will range from 38 to 43 degrees, with areas outside the Beltway seeing the coldest conditions.
Tomorrow (Sunday): Early morning cloud cover will give way to mostly sunny skies on Easter Sunday. But there will be a noticeable chill in the air, with gusty (10- to 20-plus mph) northwest winds and high temperatures in the mid 50s. Clouds build in late Sunday night as winds ease a bit and shift to a more easterly direction. Low temperatures will bottom out in the upper 30s.
