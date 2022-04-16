PM Update: Scattered showers this evening. Sunny and cooler for Easter.

A potent cold front is poised to move through the region this evening, bringing and end to the mild conditions of the past few days. Ahead of that front, enough instability exists to allow for some scattered showers to develop tonight. A much cooler and more brisk air mass awaits us behind the front tomorrow. Despite lots of sunshine, temperatures will be a good 20 degrees cooler than today, and gusty winds from the northwest will only add to that chill.