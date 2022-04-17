PM Update: Soaking rain and cool temperatures on Monday

Placeholder while article actions load

*Frost advisory for parts of the area through Monday morning* Temperatures will drop close to the freezing mark in many locations tonight, prompting some frost advisories to be issued for more outlying areas of the DMV. A decent chunk of rain moves in by late tomorrow morning as a rather potent storm system develops along the coast. And with an onshore wind and temperatures stuck in the 40s, it’s a good day to avoid as much outdoor time as possible and finish off any leftover holiday candy.

Through tonight: Skies will remain mostly clear through the evening and for parts of the overnight period, which will allow temperatures to drop rather sharply. Lows will range from 32 to 38 degrees, with areas inside the Beltway staying above freezing. Clouds return during the predawn hours, as winds switch to the east at 5 to 10 mph.

Advertisement

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Monday): Skies will be overcast in the morning, and a steady rain will develop by the early afternoon and continue for the rest of the day. Temperatures will be quite cool, with highs in the upper 40s and a gusty east wind at 10 to 20 mph. Rain continues into tomorrow night, eventually ending after midnight. Lows will range from 37 to 41 degrees.

See Molly Robey’s forecast through the week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.

GiftOutline Gift Article