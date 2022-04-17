PM Update: Soaking rain and cool temperatures on Monday

*Frost advisory for parts of the area through Monday morning*
Through tonight: Skies will remain mostly clear through the evening and for parts of the overnight period, which will allow temperatures to drop rather sharply. Lows will range from 32 to 38 degrees, with areas inside the Beltway staying above freezing. Clouds return during the predawn hours, as winds switch to the east at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow (Monday): Skies will be overcast in the morning, and a steady rain will develop by the early afternoon and continue for the rest of the day. Temperatures will be quite cool, with highs in the upper 40s and a gusty east wind at 10 to 20 mph. Rain continues into tomorrow night, eventually ending after midnight. Lows will range from 37 to 41 degrees.
