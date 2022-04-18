PM Update: Rain continues this evening ahead of a wind-chilled Tuesday

Placeholder while article actions load



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Mid-40s and rainy — certainly not my kind of April weather. On the bright side, I saw a lot of pollen running off into puddles when out and about today. Indeed, afternoon temperatures were about 15 to 20 degrees below normal, which is particularly rough when the normal high is around 70. On the flip side, it’s that time of year when every drop is rapidly devoured by developing vegetation — silver linings.

Through Tonight: There will be some breaks of dry weather, especially west, but we will still be generally in the thick of it through the evening. Another half-inch or more, with the heaviest totals east, can fall before the storm tapers off. The storm will wind down in the hours around midnight from southwest to northeast, but some showers may remain as skies trend partly cloudy. Lows will range from about 33 to 40, as winds blow out of the north around 10 mph, with gusts to 35 mph.

Advertisement

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): It will be a mix of sun and clouds. We might have more organized shower activity around early as a spoke on the upper-level storm system passes. Given the very cold air aloft, some of this may fall as graupel or even snowflakes. The cold pocket aloft will linger close enough through the day that we might not see a lot of clearing until late. Temperatures will slowly climb to and past 50. Winds will be out of the northwest around 20 mph, with gusts near 40 mph.

See Jason Samenow’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Rainy days: Through 4 p.m., Dulles was leading the pack of big local weather sites. It had picked up 0.34 inches of rain. In Washington, we’re up to 0.17 and rapidly climbing of late. BWI was at 0.09 inches. Thus far, the heaviest totals are west and southwest, where some spots have seen 0.75 inches or so. By the time the storm is done, most of the area would have received nearly an inch or slightly more from the event.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.

GiftOutline Gift Article