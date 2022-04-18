D.C.-area forecast: A dismal, cold rain today. By the weekend, it’s in the 80s.

Placeholder while article actions load



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of zero to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 2/10: A wretched rainy day, with temperatures only in the 40s. Express forecast Today: Rain develops midmorning. Highs: 44 to 48.

Tonight: Rain ends before dawn. Lows: Near 40.

Tomorrow: Sunny but blustery. Highs: 50 to 55. Forecast in detail We’re about to experience three seasons all in the same week. Today, we begin with winter as a cold, soaking rain falls. Thursday and Friday bring the best of spring with 60s and 70s. By Sunday, summerlike 80s take hold.

Today (Monday): This is probably the month’s most miserable day. Clouds build this morning with rain developing from southwest to northeast. A soaking, cold rain falls area-wide through the afternoon with temperatures only in the 40s, about 20 degrees below average. Winds are from the east around 10 mph with some gusts to 20 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: The commute home isn’t a fun one as rain continues. After dark, the rain does start to ease with just some lingering showers and drizzle in most spots after midnight. Skies are clearing and most spots are drying out by dawn. Storm total rainfall ranges from about 0.75 to 1.25 inches. Easterly winds switch to out of the northwest late, with occasional gusts over 15 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Clearing is rapid in the wake of Monday’s storm, with mostly sunny skies. Still, winds from the west and northwest, gusting over 30 mph, draw in rather chilly air. Highs only manage 50 to 55 degrees. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Clear skies and quite brisk. Lows range from the mid-30s in our colder areas to near 40 downtown. Factoring in the wind, still gusting over 20 mph, it feels below freezing at times. Hopefully, it is the last time this spring we have to think about wind chill. Confidence: High

A look ahead

The cold weather pattern fades Wednesday and Thursday as more seasonable conditions return. Amid mostly sunny skies, we reach the low 60s on Wednesday. A few more clouds on Thursday, with mid-60s for highs. The nights are chilly, with lows 40 to 45 on Wednesday and 45 to 50 on Thursday. Confidence: Medium-High

Friday looks like a terrific day, with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs near 70. A few clouds Friday night with lows near 50. Confidence: Medium-High

Warm weather returns for the weekend. We could be near 80 by Saturday, assuming a warm front near the area pushes to our north and sunshine breaks through. But if the front stalls, we could get stuck with more clouds and cooler highs closer to 70. After lows in the 50s Saturday night, Sunday’s a safer bet to eclipse 80, with partly to mostly sunny skies. Confidence: Medium

