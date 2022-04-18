Coastal storm to plaster Northeast with inland snowfall

Placeholder while article actions load

The calendar might say spring, but the atmosphere is stuck on winter. A potent late-season nor’easter could dump up to a foot of snow on interior parts of the Northeast on Monday into Tuesday, posing the threat of power outages before a major weekend warm-up. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings are up from the Alleghenies of West Virginia to southern Vermont. Flakes were already flying west of Interstate 81 in west central Virginia around daybreak Monday, and clouds were streaming north and east ahead of the approaching low-pressure system.

A strong Nor'easter will bring significant, heavy snow to portions of the interior Northeast late tonight through Tuesday. This heavy and wet snow will likely be hazardous and disruptive to travel and may lead to downed trees and power outages. pic.twitter.com/qOwgACGz84 — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) April 18, 2022

“This late season snowfall is likely to be quite heavy and wet, and could produced significant impacts,” the National Weather Service wrote. “This includes possible downed trees, power outages, and difficult shoveling. Hazardous travel conditions may develop due to the slushy, snow-covered roads.”

Advertisement

The zone from northeast Pennsylvania to central New York state is of particular concern for power outages due to potential snowfall rates of 1 to 3 inches per hour Monday night.

Snowfall totals will be heavily elevation-dependent, with mountainous areas seeing the heaviest amounts.

The same overarching storm system may bring isolated severe weather to the Outer Banks of the Carolinas in its “warm sector,” with a brief tornado or two possible.

The setup

A center of low pressure was pushing through Middle Tennessee during the morning hours Monday, with a counterclockwise swirl of clouds visible on satellite imagery. Light snow was falling to the north over portions of the Great Lakes with rain to the east.

That low, energized by an upper-air disturbance arriving from the west, will transfer its energy to a new low developing near the North Carolina coastline late Monday. On Monday night, it will work up the Mid-Atlantic coast and reach southern New England by Tuesday morning.

Advertisement

Lows spin counterclockwise in the northern hemisphere, which is why extreme eastern North Carolina, essentially the Outer Banks, will end up a sliver of mild air streaming north ahead of a cold front. A change of wind speed and/or direction with height, known as wind shear, could foster some rotation within a couple thunderstorms. A level 1 out of 5 “marginal risk” of severe thunderstorms has been hoisted along the immediate coastline from Charleston, S.C., to Cape Hatteras.

Behind the low west of the system’s track, northerly winds will drag frigid air south from Canada. Moisture overlapping with near-freezing conditions will deposit a strip of snow inland from the West Virginia-Virginia border to Quebec and Ontario.

Storm timing and predicted snow totals

Snow falling above 3,000 feet at Va - W. Va. border... https://t.co/lC8rd8H36a — Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) April 18, 2022

Rain arrived in the nations’ capital from the southwest before noon Monday, mixing with a bit of sleet, but snow was developing in parts of the Blue Ridge and the Allegheny Range. Snow could be moderate to heavy for a brief time during the afternoon before it tapers off around 5 or 6 p.m. south of the Mason-Dixon Line. Around 2 to 4 inches of snow could fall in the mountains of western Maryland and northeast West Virginia as well as the Blue Ridge in Virginia. Locally higher amounts are even possible near mountain peaks.

Advertisement

Many areas of western and west central Pennsylvania will also see accumulating snow, particularly in the higher terrain. Up to 3 to 6 inches are possible there Monday afternoon and night

Southeast Pennsylvania will see mostly rain between late Monday morning and Monday night, but snow is probable in the Poconos in the northeast part of the state, which are under a winter storm warning for up to 4 to 8 inches through early Tuesday.

In New York City, rain will develop Monday night and will last until a little before sunrise, totaling almost an inch. Boston will see their heaviest rain from midnight to about 8 a.m. Tuesday, with perhaps a clap of thunder or two to the southeast over Cape Cod.

Heavy snow is also anticipated in interior portions of New York State, particularly near and just east of Interstate 81. Winter storm warnings are in effect there, with the Weather Service warning that heavy snow could impact the morning commute Tuesday. A general 4 to 8 inches are likely, with isolated amounts to nearly a foot, mainly above 2,000 feet in elevation.

'Tis the season! A potent spring snowstorm impacts the region this evening ->Tue morning. This is a tricky forecast, especially because it is...April 18th! Attached is our latest forecast. For more details on the storm, check out our public briefing at: https://t.co/pCBJMoQtPy pic.twitter.com/RMo3KFG3a4 — NWS Binghamton (@NWSBinghamton) April 18, 2022

“We are growing increasingly concerned about the potential for power outages and very difficult travel across central New York and northeast PA,” the Weather Service office in Binghamton, N.Y. tweeted. “The snow is expected to be heavy and wet, with the potential for rates as high as 3” per hour overnight tonight."

Advertisement

Regardless of total accumulation, snowfall to that degree is extremely difficult or impossible for road crews to keep abreast of. Some thundersnow is possible too.

Up to a few inches of snow are also probable in Vermont, although the coastal storm may draw enough warm air into the state to change precipitation to ice and rain and cut back some on accumulations. Even so, the Weather Service in Burling wrote that “quick accumulation of snowfall will impact the morning commute, and may result in isolated to scattered power outages.”

Rain moves in late today, changing over to heavy wet snow overnight, especially in higher terrain. Snowfall rates of 1+ in/hr possible late tonite, especially in N NY. Snow turns back over to rain Tue, except over highest terrain. Hazardous travel & power outages possible pic.twitter.com/Knjdjk2DL9 — NWS Burlington (@NWSBurlington) April 18, 2022

Warm-up on the way

After a multiday stretch of anomalous cold and wintry weather, high pressure will shift off the East Coast toward midweek. That will boost southerly winds and allow mild air to spread northward.

Washington, D.C., will be in the mid-70s on Friday before reaching 80 on Saturday and possibly the mid-80s Sunday. Friday will be in the upper 60s to near 70 in New York City, though the weekend could be cooler as a stalled frontal boundary lingers across the region.

The comparatively mild and near-seasonable temperatures will help eat away at whatever snowpack accumulates in the next 48 hours.

GiftOutline Gift Article