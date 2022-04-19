D.C.-area forecast: Some sun today with a windy chill; warmup starts tomorrow

Placeholder while article actions load

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 5/10: Digit rises with the sun, but that wind chill isn’t fun. Express forecast Today: Morning sun, gusty winds, brief shower chance. Highs: 53 to 57.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold with lingering breeze. Lows: 34 to 40.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and milder with lighter winds. Highs: 59 to 64. Forecast in detail A departing storm system makes way for sunshine flooding back into the area this morning, along with some annoyingly gusty winds, which cause our 40s and 50s to feel like the 30s and 40s instead. Slow warming with reasonably dry and sunny weather dominates the rest of the week with 70s arriving toward Thursday and Friday and a shot at 80 degrees by Sunday.

Today (Tuesday): Morning sunshine and windy weather quickly dry out yesterday’s rains, but temperatures struggle to lift up toward afternoon highs in the middle 50s. More cloud cover returns in the afternoon along with a chance of a brief shower/sprinkle or two. Winds come from the west at 15-to-20 mph, with gusts near 35 mph. The windy chill along with very low dew points (in the 20s) feel more like March than April. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with gradually diminishing winds, but still rather breezy with lows from the middle 30s to around 40. Winds from the west at 10-to-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph continue to offer a wind chill. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Mostly sunny conditions return with temperatures rising and winds gradually dropping. Highs range from around 60 to the middle 60s (still slightly cooler than normal) with much lighter winds from the northwest at about 5-to-10 mph. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: A few clouds move in with lows ranging through the 40s along with just light breezes again. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Thursday sees partly cloudy skies with highs edging higher into the upper 60s to even low 70s. Some clouds continue into Thursday night with lows ranging through the 50s. Confidence: High

Friday should be our best day of the week with partly to mostly sunny skies as temperatures surge into the middle to upper 70s. Becoming cloudy Friday night with lows in the 50s again. Confidence: Medium-High

The weekend looks mostly nice. Saturday should find partly cloudy skies as highs hit the upper 60s to low 70s with a slight chance for a shower. Saturday night could see a few clouds too, with lows in the 50s. Sunday kicks off May with mostly sunny skies favored as highs reach the warmer upper 70s to low 80s. Confidence: Medium

