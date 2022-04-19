PM Update: Freeze warning tonight for northern and western suburbs

Placeholder while article actions load

* Freeze warning midnight to 9 a.m. Wednesday for northwest Montgomery, western Loudoun and counties north or west * We got rid of the rain, but the chill remained. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph this afternoon helped keep wind chills in the 30s and 40s much of the day. Despite a good deal of sun, highs only made the low 50s. That’s nearly 20 degrees below normal for the date. Not great. Cold weather continues tonight, before we begin to crawl out of the chill on Wednesday.

Through tonight: Skies will clear with sunset. Winds will slowly diminish, but they don’t disappear. It will be quite chilly for so late in April, with lows in a 32-to-40 range across the area. Freezing conditions are a good bet in west and northwest suburbs, while some frost may form in the immediate area. Winds will be from the northwest around 15 mph early and 5 to 10 mph later, with higher gusts. Wind chills will be in the 20s late at night, through sunrise.

Advertisement

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): It will be a chilly start, but change is in the air. We will begin welcoming spring back to the area. Skies will be mainly sunny, and winds light from the south-southwest. High near 60.

See Matt Rogers’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Brrr! Forecast lows for tonight include 40 for Washington, as observed at Reagan National Airport. Much of the city should make the 30s, with most locations inside the Beltway and to the south or east making mid- to upper 30s.

In Baltimore, the low is forecast to be 36, and at Dulles, 34. Outside the Beltway, to the west, it will mainly be in the low 30s. Once near and west of Interstate 81, lows fall into the 20s, aided by remaining snow from Monday’s storm.

In the city, our average final date with lows in the 30s is April 12. Out west at Dulles, like many western suburbs, the average final freeze is April 19. So this is right on time if and where it’s the last big taste of wintry air.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.

GiftOutline Gift Article