Why there aren’t National Weather Service warnings for lightning

Lightning. The searing flashes and rumbling reverberations jar us to attention. The random brushstrokes of light painted brilliantly across stormy skies alert us to the perilous power within the clouds. Lightning is the single most menacing element common to every thunderstorm. Yet even though special advisories are often issued for particularly intense lightning events, there are no lightning-specific “warnings” built in to the scaffolding of our national severe storms warning system.

That seems incongruous since for many of us lightning is the most routinely encountered hazardous weather phenomena. It occurs at a much higher frequency than the more notoriously feared threats from, say, tornadoes or destructive straight-line winds. While lightning will typically accompany those, it’s also just as likely associated with more ordinary thunderstorms that are not considered “severe” by the National Weather Service.

“Lightning by definition is a somewhat ‘generic’ but dangerous event. Lightning is what makes all thunderstorms, thunderstorms after all,” said Jeff Orrock, the meteorologist-in-charge at the National Weather Service forecast office in Wakefield, Va., in an email. “Of course some storms are much more ‘electrical’ than others. Storms with a lot of lightning are obviously more dangerous with CG (cloud-to-ground) strikes creating more damage and risk to people.”

The electrical surge poses a danger to people and, in some cases, an isolated strike can cause the most threat if they do not take cover soon enough. Fires can also be sparked by a lightning strike, Orrock said.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued by the Weather Service for intense thunderstorms that meet specific thresholds: strong winds of at least 58 mph or large hail, at least one-inch in diameter. The warnings often incorporate explanatory statements about the lightning and guidelines for safety. Orrock said the severe thunderstorm or tornado warnings mention “frequent,” “intense” or “deadly” lightning in the safety portions of the alerts.

However, lightning is not used as a basis for issuing a severe thunderstorm warning. Part of the reason relates to quantifying the risk. A single unexpected bolt from a rogue thundercloud can be just as deadly to an individual, or as damaging to a property, as hundreds from a complex of storms. Where to draw that line of distinction is a tough call.

The Weather Service and others have developed forecast techniques and parameters to better anticipate lightning intensity and frequency before storms develop. They have radar-derived techniques that can even predict the first strike. The Weather Service uses an Experimental Graphical Hazardous Weather Outlook to predict and communicate potential lightning activity as well as other weather hazards, such as hail and tornadoes.

Orrock said there are a number of ongoing projects with the Hazardous Weather Testbeds to develop new detection, warnings and communication techniques for lightning and other hazards. But he doesn’t know of any new lightning-only related warnings in the near future.

It’s up to each of us to know and understand the risks associated with lightning no matter the severity of the storm, and to be prepared to take appropriate action when you see lightning or hear thunder.

For years, the Weather Service has urged in public safety campaigns, “When thunder roars, go indoors.”

Our own situational awareness is key. While there are ways to track and observe lightning through national detection networks, and significant advances are being made using satellites and radar that will enhance alerts and warnings for approaching lightning hazards, it is our own personal observation of the sights and sounds of the sky that can be the most immediate and informative to our personal safety. So you should know important lightning safety tips.

The late spring and summer seasons are often ripe with thunderstorms. It’s also the time of year when we are outside the most and could be caught in potentially dangerous weather situations. Have fun but also stay weather-aware by paying attention to the forecasts, checking in on your favorite app’s weather radar and keeping alert to any threatening sky changes. It’s the surest way to keep you and your family safe.

Jim Duncan recently retired from his 40-year career as chief meteorologist with NBC12 WWBT-TV in Richmond. He runs his own meteorological consulting firm, Jim Duncan, LLC, serving clients in media, education and other industries.

