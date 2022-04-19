Northeast winter storm cuts power to more than 300,000

Placeholder while article actions load

Winter storm warnings blanketed much of New York state on Tuesday morning, heralding the visitation of a significant snowstorm sweeping through the region. More than 300,000 households were without power in the Northeast at midmorning, due to the heft of up to a foot of wet, pasty snow. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Rare late-April snow coats Mid-Atlantic valleys, pastes mountains The National Weather Service upped its snowfall estimates in the southern Adirondacks and the western Mohawk Valley of southern Herkimer County in New York, forecasting snow accumulations of 8 to 18 inches. Snowfall rates of up 3 inches per hour were predicted and observed, with thundersnow even reported west of Albany. In New York state alone, about 200,000 customers were without electricity according to PowerOutage.us, mostly focused in the central part of the state.

“If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency,” wrote the National Weather Service in its winter storm warning.

Over 50,000 customers were without power in Pennsylvania, mainly in the northeastern part of the state where the snow was starting to taper off Tuesday morning. Most of the remaining storm-related outages were concentrated in Vermont and Maine.

Snow totals so far

The jackpot totals in interior New England were already closing in on a foot and a half toward the start of the workday. Virgil, N.Y., south of Syracuse, was up to 18 inches. Indian Lake, N.Y., about 50 miles north-northwest of Saratoga Springs, had logged 16 by sunrise. In nearby Piseco, 14 inches had accumulated, and it was still snowing.

Almost 9 inches of snow in Florida, New York on April 19th! 📸 Todd Gibbs @StormHour @spann pic.twitter.com/gXBV4gxpnD — Greg Pollak (@GregPollak) April 19, 2022

#Snow is still falling this morning in parts of our area. A band of particularly intense snowfall is currently moving across NY and PA. Here's the @nysmesonet view from Belden, NY near Binghamton at 8:45am today. #NYwx pic.twitter.com/9oMSOzAWr6 — NWS MARFC (@NWSMARFC) April 19, 2022

Elsewhere across the Northeast, snow totals were similarly impressive:

14 inches: NWS office Binghamton, N.Y.

13.5 inches: Paris, N.Y.

13 inches: Maryland, N.Y.

12.5 inches: Windsor, N.Y.

12 inches: Laporte, Pa.

12 inches: Dimock, Pa.

11.5 inches: Oneonta, N.Y.

11 inches: Van Eaton, N.Y.

Heavy snow is falling at the office now, with 3.0 inches as of 1 AM EDT. (Elev 1577 feet) pic.twitter.com/uw2FSTKEXk — NWS Binghamton (@NWSBinghamton) April 19, 2022

In the panhandle of extreme western Maryland and adjacent western Virginia and eastern West Virginia in the Alleghenies, up to half a foot of snow fell on Monday. Frostburg, Md., picked up 6 inches, and another 2 inches are expected Tuesday thanks to “upslope flow.” That means moisture-rich air will be forced up the mountains, the air pockets cooling and condensing to saturation before depositing their moisture as snowflakes.

MARYLAND SNOW: Highest numbers in the western side of the state with 6"+ totals near Frostburg.



Trace amounts recorded as far east as Howard county. #mdwx pic.twitter.com/fiJ1XbSGTu — Rich Wirdzek (@RichWirdzekWx) April 19, 2022

Currently stopped in gridlock traffic on I-70 EB near the PA/MD line. This snow is insane. pic.twitter.com/Mr5pBvoHBT — Jim Lokay (@LokayFOX5) April 18, 2022

The swift accumulation of snowfall Monday led to heavy backups on Interstate 70 near the Maryland-Pennsylvania border as well as Interstate 68 in western Maryland.

The storm now

On Tuesday morning, the storm was centered near Hartford, Conn. Lows in the Northern Hemisphere spin counterclockwise, so mild air was being dragged up the immediate East Coast by southerly winds preceding the storm. That is bringing heavy rain to Downeast Maine, but the last of the showers were exiting Boston and Providence. They were in the “dry slot,” or an insurgence of dry air and clear skies that had spiraled around the low and punched its way into the system. Boston wound up with about 0.54 inches of rain, and Providence got nearly an inch and a half.

Over southeastern New England, the storm was swirling within an energetic dip in the jet stream that was simultaneously mixing down strong wind gusts to the surface. Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket are under high wind warnings, with gusts topping 60 mph possible; slightly lesser wind advisories span the lengths of coastal Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

What’s next

Looks to be about 2” of snow on the ground northwest of Frostburg. Some slushy spots on the roads. #mdwx pic.twitter.com/qm55vLKwFa — Oliver K (@KnaptonOliver) April 18, 2022

In the coming hours, the snow band on the back side of the storm will continue to pivot through central New York along the Interstate 81 corridor. It’s the result of multiple factors — deformation, or a sort of stretching in the atmosphere that enhances upward motion, and an influx of frigid air from the northwest kicking up pockets of comparatively milder and moisture-laden air.

By early afternoon, snow will be relegated to northern Aroostook County in Maine and rural northern New York State. The snow should lift north of the St. Lawrence River in Canada, spelling an end to precipitation stateside, but there could be some redevelopment into Wednesday morning. That’s as lake-effect snows form off Lakes Erie and Ontario, pinwheeling east and delivering an additional 2 or 3 inches of snow over the Tug Hill Plateau.

A few high-elevation snow showers are possible in the White and Green Mountains of Vermont and New Hampshire before the instigating upper-air disturbance withdraws far enough away for much of the precipitation to shut off.

