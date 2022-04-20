D.C.-area forecast: Mostly dry as we gradually get back to spring warmth

Placeholder while article actions load

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 7/10: Another chilly start, but nice and bright with a decently mild afternoon and light winds. Express forecast Today: Mostly sunny, milder by afternoon, light winds. Highs: Low 60s.

Tonight: Turning partly cloudy, not as cool, shower by dawn? Lows: 40s.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny and warmer, isolated shower? Highs: Upper 60s to near 70. Forecast in detail The past two days were frustrating for those who want to leave winter in the rearview mirror. But after a chilly start this morning, temperatures are on the up and up. Highs today head for the low 60s, could reach 70 tomorrow, and rise well into the 70s on Friday. Saturday could be a bit cooler before a shot at 80 on Sunday. Nothing more than an isolated shower through the weekend.

Today (Wednesday): Another chilly start in the 30s to near 40. But mostly sunny skies send temperatures steadily rising toward afternoon highs in the low 60s. Winds are much lighter than yesterday, only about 5-10 mph from the northwest and west. Confidence: High

Tonight: Skies should stay mostly clear this evening before turning partly cloudy overnight. Not as cool as recent nights with lows ranging through the 40s and a shower possible toward dawn. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Thursday): A very average spring day, which is kind of nice for a change, no? Can’t rule out an isolated shower, but otherwise skies are partly sunny with highs headed for the upper 60s to near 70 and a bit of a breeze from the south. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: The air mass continues to gradually warm as lows only drop to the low- to mid-50s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Friday looks great, with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs warming to the mid- to upper 70s. We’re partly cloudy Friday night with lows in the 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Saturday brings an onshore breeze, which typically means cooler temperatures. But it’s a fairly light breeze, so we should still get to somewhere in the mid-60s to mid-70s under partly sunny skies. Partly cloudy Saturday night with lows again in the 50s. And then mostly sunny and warmer on Sunday with highs near 80. Confidence: Medium

