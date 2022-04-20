The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Capital Weather Gang

PM Update: Not as cold tonight, and Thursday is seasonably warm

Clouds increase tonight and stick around into tomorrow

By Ian Livingston
Today at 4:45 p.m. EDT
Clouds over Rosslyn on Tuesday evening. (Jeff Vincent/Flickr)
Temperatures rebounded to near 60 this afternoon. That’s considerably warmer than it has been, but also still about 10 degrees below normal. After a seasonably cool night, we’ll take the next step back into spring tomorrow. With rising temperatures, clouds increase, and a small chance of showers may show up tomorrow.

Through tonight: Skies are mainly clear this evening, but clouds are increasing overnight. It’s not as chilly as it has been. Lows are mainly in the low to mid-40s range. Winds are light from the south.

Tomorrow (Thursday): It’s rather nice, if a bit on the cloudy side. There could be a quick shower, especially midday, but anything is light and isolated. Highs are in the upper 60s to around 70 as we close back in on “normal” for the time of year. Winds blow from the south-southwest around 15 mph, with gusts around 30 mph.

Pollen update: Tree pollen is HIGH at 126.84 grains per cubic meter of air.

April snow doesn’t last: It was a beauty of a view from above this morning, with the high country pasted in white after the recent storm.

As the day went on, much of it disappeared. April sun!

