PM Update: Not as cold tonight, and Thursday is seasonably warm

Placeholder while article actions load

Temperatures rebounded to near 60 this afternoon. That’s considerably warmer than it has been, but also still about 10 degrees below normal. After a seasonably cool night, we’ll take the next step back into spring tomorrow. With rising temperatures, clouds increase, and a small chance of showers may show up tomorrow.

Through tonight: Skies are mainly clear this evening, but clouds are increasing overnight. It’s not as chilly as it has been. Lows are mainly in the low to mid-40s range. Winds are light from the south.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Thursday): It’s rather nice, if a bit on the cloudy side. There could be a quick shower, especially midday, but anything is light and isolated. Highs are in the upper 60s to around 70 as we close back in on “normal” for the time of year. Winds blow from the south-southwest around 15 mph, with gusts around 30 mph.

Advertisement

See Dan Stillman’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Pollen update: Tree pollen is HIGH at 126.84 grains per cubic meter of air.

April snow doesn’t last: It was a beauty of a view from above this morning, with the high country pasted in white after the recent storm.

So much to take in, here. Just gorgeous. #PAwx



Green up, impressive snowpack for late April, and narrow ridges in Central PA traced in white. pic.twitter.com/ToZzW1Tyqz — John Banghoff (@JohnBanghoff) April 20, 2022

As the day went on, much of it disappeared. April sun!

Lots of snow melt today in the high terrain west/northwest of the DC region. Then again, it is late April. pic.twitter.com/lymjbei7al — Ian Livingston (@islivingston) April 20, 2022

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.

GiftOutline Gift Article