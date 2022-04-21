PM Update: Sprinkle possible through evening; sunnier, in 70s on Friday

Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: A few showers are around this evening. Sprinkles could linger as late as midnight or so. Lows will end up mainly in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds will be light and variable after dark.
Tomorrow (Friday): It will be a mainly beautiful end to the workweek. Temperatures will head for the low and mid-70s for highs. Winds will be out of the northwest around 10 mph, with gusts around 25 mph.
Pollen update: Tree pollen is HIGH at 308.31 grains per cubic meter of air.
