The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Capital Weather Gang

PM Update: Sprinkle possible through evening; sunnier, in 70s on Friday

By Ian Livingston
Today at 5:10 p.m. EDT
By Ian Livingston
Today at 5:10 p.m. EDT
Loading...
Placeholder while article actions load

Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors

Temperatures that made the mid- and upper 60s for highs are a little cooler than normal for the date but also warmer than it has been for a while. The main downside has been the cloudiness, plus some showers, especially north and west. A couple of raindrops will last into the evening, but they don’t amount to much. Tomorrow is looking quite nice.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options

Through tonight: A few showers are around this evening. Sprinkles could linger as late as midnight or so. Lows will end up mainly in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds will be light and variable after dark.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Friday): It will be a mainly beautiful end to the workweek. Temperatures will head for the low and mid-70s for highs. Winds will be out of the northwest around 10 mph, with gusts around 25 mph.

See David Streit’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Pollen update: Tree pollen is HIGH at 308.31 grains per cubic meter of air.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.

Loading...