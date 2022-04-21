D.C.-area forecast: More clouds but milder today, then sunny and warm Friday

Today (Thursday): Sunshine starts the day, but clouds scatter in during the morning and increase in the afternoon. A passing shower is possible, but it will be lucky to dampen the sidewalk. Highs reach the mid- to upper 60s. South breezes are a little gusty, just enough to stir up the pollen. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Clouds gradually clear, and winds calm. Overnight lows slip to the upper 40s to low 50s. Confidence: High
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend …
Tomorrow (Friday): A few clouds are possible in the first half of the day, but mostly sunny skies prevail by afternoon amid gentle breezes from the northwest. Temperatures warm up nicely with highs in the mid- to upper 70s. Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: Clouds increase enough to hamper viewing the Lyrid meteors. Light east winds develop, and lows are mainly in the low 50s. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
High pressure builds down from New England and, with an easterly wind, temperatures are slower to climb on Saturday. Skies are partly cloudy, and highs should manage the upper 60s to low 70s; there’s an outside chance that a wedge of cooler air results in somewhat lower temperatures. Skies clear overnight with lows in the mid- to upper 50s. Confidence: Medium
Sunshine and light winds from the south on Sunday allow most areas to reach the low 80s. Overnight lows hold in the upper 50s. For early risers, the predawn eastern horizon has a Venus/Jupiter/Mars/Saturn lineup worth seeing all week long. Confidence: Medium-High
Monday is mainly sunny, and if the easterly winds don’t get carried away, highs are in the mid- to upper 70s. But if they do, it could be 10 degrees cooler. Confidence: Medium