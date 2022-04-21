D.C.-area forecast: More clouds but milder today, then sunny and warm Friday

Placeholder while article actions load

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 8/10: Shower chances are slight, breezy enough to fly a kite. Mild temperatures are just right. Express forecast Today: Clouds increase with a stray p.m. shower possible, breezy. Highs: 64-68

Tonight: Gradual clearing and calm. Lows: 47-53

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, minimal breeze. Highs: 73-77 Forecast in detail Spring has sprung and, other than a possible shower today, it’s dry through the weekend. Temperatures bounce around the next few days, ranging from the 60s to the 80s, with the warmest day likely to be Sunday. So get out and enjoy the tulips!

Today (Thursday): Sunshine starts the day, but clouds scatter in during the morning and increase in the afternoon. A passing shower is possible, but it will be lucky to dampen the sidewalk. Highs reach the mid- to upper 60s. South breezes are a little gusty, just enough to stir up the pollen. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Clouds gradually clear, and winds calm. Overnight lows slip to the upper 40s to low 50s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Friday): A few clouds are possible in the first half of the day, but mostly sunny skies prevail by afternoon amid gentle breezes from the northwest. Temperatures warm up nicely with highs in the mid- to upper 70s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Clouds increase enough to hamper viewing the Lyrid meteors. Light east winds develop, and lows are mainly in the low 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

High pressure builds down from New England and, with an easterly wind, temperatures are slower to climb on Saturday. Skies are partly cloudy, and highs should manage the upper 60s to low 70s; there’s an outside chance that a wedge of cooler air results in somewhat lower temperatures. Skies clear overnight with lows in the mid- to upper 50s. Confidence: Medium

Sunshine and light winds from the south on Sunday allow most areas to reach the low 80s. Overnight lows hold in the upper 50s. For early risers, the predawn eastern horizon has a Venus/Jupiter/Mars/Saturn lineup worth seeing all week long. Confidence: Medium-High

Monday is mainly sunny, and if the easterly winds don’t get carried away, highs are in the mid- to upper 70s. But if they do, it could be 10 degrees cooler. Confidence: Medium

