Northern Plains, northern Rockies face second blizzard in 10 days

A powerful spring storm is poised to unleash very heavy snow and strong winds in parts of the northern Rockies and northern Plains from Friday into the weekend. Some areas could experience double-digit snow totals and blizzard conditions for the second time in less than two weeks. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The combination of snow and wind is expected to result in extremely difficult travel, downed trees and power outages.

The responsible storm is also forecast to incite dangerous fire-weather conditions in New Mexico and Colorado on Friday and severe thunderstorms from the Texas Panhandle to southern Minnesota.

Tremendous temperature contrasts will span the storm system, with temperatures in the summerlike 80s and 90s on its eastern side and 20s and 30s on its northwest flank, where the harsh, winterlike conditions will concentrate.

Winter storm watches affecting half a million people have been posted for much of northern Wyoming, eastern Montana, northwest South Dakota and central and western North Dakota.

Population centers under the winter storm watch include Bozeman and Glendive, Mont.; Sheridan, Wyo.; and Minot, Dickinson and Williston, N.D.

The power outage risk will be heightened by the heavy, wet nature of the snow, along with the potential for wind gusts over 50 mph. The National Weather Service warned of “impacts to infrastructure” and “tree damage.”

Here are the latest Key Messages for the upcoming Northern Rockies to Northern Plains snowstorm. pic.twitter.com/PZidvQnLVM — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) April 21, 2022

The storm comes on the heels of a late season snow event in the Northeast that unloaded over a foot of heavy, wet snow in parts of New York State Monday night and Tuesday, which snapped tree limbs and power lines. More than 200,000 customers lost power in New York alone. Binghamton received over 14 inches, a two-day April snowfall record.

Just five days before that, the northern Plains and northern Rockies were hammered by a historic blizzard that produced 20-30 inches of snow across western North Dakota. Bismarck received 18.3 inches, its largest April snowstorm on record. As much as 36 inches was measured a few miles northwest of Minot.

How much snow and wind to expect

Through the northern Rockies and western Dakotas, precipitation may begin as rain on Friday but should gradually change to freezing rain and snow by Saturday morning. The transition to frozen precipitation will first occur in the high elevations of eastern Montana and northern Wyoming before reaching the western Dakotas.

Snow could fall heavily Saturday into Saturday night, at rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour, when winds will also increase.

In eastern Montana and northern Wyoming, the Weather Service is predicting as much as 12 to 18 inches of snow in the higher elevations and wind gusts to 30 to 40 mph. Amounts will decrease into the foothills and valleys where the snow will have a harder time sticking.

Eastward, the Weather Service office in Bismarck is predicting 9 to 15 inches for portions of western North Dakota, including Williston, and 6 to 14 inches in the north central part of the state, including Minot. It’s also calling for wind gusts up to 50 to 55 mph and possible “whiteout” conditions.

“Travel could be very difficult to impossible,” it wrote. “Heavy falling snow and widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

Snow drifts, caused by the high winds, could reach several feet in some areas.

Western and north central North Dakota are still expected to see the heavier snowfall amounts this weekend as another large storm system moves through the area. Stay tuned for updates, especially if you have travel plans. #ndwx pic.twitter.com/pLBfKXGsOV — NWS Bismarck (@NWSBismarck) April 21, 2022

While Bismarck was walloped by last week’s blizzard, it’s forecast to be a little too warm for substantial snowfall from this storm. Still, rain could change to snow there Saturday night as winds gust up to 40 mph.

Snow will gradually taper off and winds will ease in North Dakota during Sunday as the storm system lifts into Canada.

In addition to imperiling travel and escalating the risk of power outages, the Weather Service cautions the snow and wind will create “hazardous conditions” for young livestock. It’s calving season in the northern Plains, and calves are very vulnerable to snow drifts and frigid temperatures.

Local media reported last week’s blizzard resulted in cattle and calf losses in the region.

But the Dickinson Press reported that some western North Dakota ranchers fared relatively well during the storm as accurate forecasts prompted them to move calves to shelter.

Numerous ranchers commented that the storm had a positive impact because of the drought affecting the area. The heavy precipitation provided much-needed moisture for grasses — critical food supply for livestock.

