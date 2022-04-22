PM Update: Pleasant through Saturday, then a bit toasty Sunday

Placeholder while article actions load

Highs reached the mid-70s today. That's as warm as it's been since last week and it felt pretty good! Some high clouds floating by won't amount to much through the night. The weekend's still looking mostly good — although temperatures are turning it up a few notches by Sunday.

Through tonight: Clouds are numerous. They’re mainly high level early, but we’ll see some low cloudiness by dawn. Lows range from the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Tomorrow (Saturday): We’ve got some low clouds in the region early, but they should break with relative ease. Highs aim for 70 to the mid-70s, north to south. If clouds are thick and stubborn in the morning, we may mainly stay in the 60s. Winds are turning from the east to come to the south, around 10 mph with higher gusts.

Sunday: Plan on a very sunny day as high pressure flexes. It’s feeling like summer, sans the horrible humidity (although there will be a little). Temperatures rise to the mid-80s. Winds are from the south.

Pollen update: Tree pollen is HIGH at 839.62 grains per cubic meter of air. Grass pollen is low/moderate.

