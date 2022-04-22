D.C.-area forecast: Sunny 70s today and Saturday, then very warm Sunday

Placeholder while article actions load

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 9/10: High clouds may keep us from perfect, but it’s super close? Breezes feel refreshing thanks to 70s and a decent amount of sunshine. Express forecast Today: Mostly sunny. Slight breeze. Highs: Low to mid-70s.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Lows: Upper 40s to mid-50s.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. Breezy? Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s.

Sunday: Sunny. Late day shower/storm? Highs: 82-88. Forecast in detail A mainly beautiful end to the workweek today may be the most crowd pleasing to all. Tomorrow’s forecast confidence hinges on possible clouds and/or breezes that potentially cool us down a bit. Sunday should get into the 80s, even if we see a late afternoon shower or storm--almost summer-like but without humidity.

Today (Friday): Sunshine rules, for the most part, as high temperatures eye a range of low to mid-70s for most of the region. North-northwest breezes generally stay under 10 mph, but a couple of gusts near 20 mph can’t be ruled out. A few high clouds may filter sunshine at times, perhaps more so later in the day. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Clouds may increase a bit, perhaps enough to block many to most of the Lyrid meteor shower. Any evening breezes should calm fairly quickly. Low temperatures cool into the upper 40s to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Saturday): Skies should get at least partly sunny, especially as the day wears on. Some oceanic and bay moisture is being transported into our region on easterly breezes near 10 mph. This also slows our rise toward high temperatures near and above 70. More clouds and unrelenting breezes could subtract a few degrees; more sun and less breeze than currently expected may add a few degrees. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Any clouds and breezes should ease. Low temperatures aim for the 50s with clearest, calmest spots away from the Beltway and larger bodies of water getting the coolest. Confidence: Medium

Sunday: Skies are sunny, and we may get very warm into the 80s. Currently a likely range of temperatures appears to be 82-88 degrees but we’ll have to see how steady any (warm) southerly breezes can get. We also may see some late afternoon clouds if a stray shower or a brief thunderstorm moves through—this could prevent us from getting quite as warm. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Sunday night: Skies may be clearest around midnight after evening clouds depart and before clouds return in the predawn hours. East-southeast breezes may be noticeable at times. Low temperatures bottom out in the mid-50s to low 60s. A shower, sprinkle, or even brief thundershower can’t be ruled out—especially earlier in the evening hours. Confidence: Medium

Warmth tries to stick with us during potential breezes Monday and Tuesday; but, just how warm depends on how soon clouds and rain chances return as we start the workweek. High temperatures in the 70s to near 80 currently look possible, but if clouds and showers can hold off until sunset Monday, we may see some 80s. Tuesday currently looks cooler than Monday because it holds the bulk of the clouds and rain chances, but we’ll watch how details come together as we get closer. Confidence: Low-Medium

