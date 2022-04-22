The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Satellite images show flower blooms from Netherlands to California

By Kasha Patel
Today at 12:23 p.m. EDT|Updated today at 12:31 p.m. EDT
Rows of tulips and hyacinths at Lisse in the Bollenstreek, or Bulb Region, in the Netherlands on April 8. (Jeffrey Groeneweg/AFP/Getty Images)
Spring is in full bloom — especially for the tulips of the Netherlands.

Each March, millions of blooming flowers begin to transform the country’s seaside into an intricate patchwork of color. On the Netherlands’ western coast, the season begins with purple crocuses in March, followed by hyacinths and daffodils, and ends with the tulip peak bloom in April.

The satellite image below shows rectangular flower fields northwest of Lisse on Wednesday. Lisse is home to the Keukenhof garden, where 7 million flower bulbs are planted each year.

The Netherlands is one of the world’s most suitable locations for tulip growing because of its stable weather and perfect combination of sand and claylike soil. The tulips begin to create their root system in the winter once temperatures drop and the soil dries. The country’s long spring and cool nights also aid the flowers’ vibrant bloom.

While flowers are flourishing in the Netherlands, other areas have not been as lucky.

Each spring, orange poppies can color much of the terrain in the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve, north of Los Angeles. In recent years, the area experienced “superblooms,” when an unusually high number of flowers popped with color.

However, this year the bloom was somewhat underwhelming because of poor weather. After receiving only 0.8 inches of rain since December, the reserve reported a short-lived bloom. Some orange patches can be seen in satellite imagery below, although the intensity is less than in past years.

