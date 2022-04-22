Satellite images show flower blooms from Netherlands to California

Placeholder while article actions load

Spring is in full bloom — especially for the tulips of the Netherlands. Each March, millions of blooming flowers begin to transform the country’s seaside into an intricate patchwork of color. On the Netherlands’ western coast, the season begins with purple crocuses in March, followed by hyacinths and daffodils, and ends with the tulip peak bloom in April.

Good morning from the Netherlands! A colourful tulip collection photographed yesterday morning at Keukenhof. More and more tulips start blooming. Enjoy your Sunday! 🙋🏼‍♀️🌷#travel to the #tulipsinholland spring 2022 https://t.co/JgUFEZIN9S pic.twitter.com/uDTDSZm4cz — Tulips in Holland (@tulips_holland) April 10, 2022

The satellite image below shows rectangular flower fields northwest of Lisse on Wednesday. Lisse is home to the Keukenhof garden, where 7 million flower bulbs are planted each year.

The Netherlands is one of the world’s most suitable locations for tulip growing because of its stable weather and perfect combination of sand and claylike soil. The tulips begin to create their root system in the winter once temperatures drop and the soil dries. The country’s long spring and cool nights also aid the flowers’ vibrant bloom.

While flowers are flourishing in the Netherlands, other areas have not been as lucky.

Each spring, orange poppies can color much of the terrain in the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve, north of Los Angeles. In recent years, the area experienced “superblooms,” when an unusually high number of flowers popped with color.

California golden poppies bloom along a hillside at Shell Ridge Open Space in Walnut Creek, Calif., on Monday, March 28, 2022. The Bay Area experienced some much needed rain last night and early this morning. #bayarea #weather #wildflowers #nikon @NikonUSA pic.twitter.com/BMezkSm3Mo — Jose Carlos Fajardo (@jcfphotog) March 28, 2022

However, this year the bloom was somewhat underwhelming because of poor weather. After receiving only 0.8 inches of rain since December, the reserve reported a short-lived bloom. Some orange patches can be seen in satellite imagery below, although the intensity is less than in past years.

