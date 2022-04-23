D.C.-area forecast: Springlike today, and summerlike for Sunday

Placeholder while article actions load

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 8/10: As long as clouds don’t linger too long, it should be quite nice. Express forecast Today: Partly to mostly clear. Highs: Low to mid-70s.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid- to upper 50s.

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs: Mid-80s. Forecast in detail We’ve got lots of warm conditions on the way in the days to come. Today’s not too much different from yesterday, but by tomorrow you’ll feel the surging temperatures for sure. Our next cold front is moving into the area by Tuesday, with some shower and storm chances. Until then, mostly smooth sailing.

Today (Saturday): Clouds are at their thickest in the morning and tend to dissipate from there. There’s some chance they’ll hold on a while, but hopefully not long enough to keep temperatures from reaching the low to mid-70s for highs. Winds are from the south around five to 10 mph, with gusts near 20 mph. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Skies are mainly clear, and winds are light. This helps temperatures dip quickly with sunset, but it’s not too chilly overall. Lows make the mid- and upper 50s most spots. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): Lots of sun and increasing humidity. Almost summerlike, as highs reach the mid-80s or a bit warmer. There could be an isolated late-day storm, although odds are better in the mountains to the west. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy conditions are the rule. Temperatures fall off into the 50s for the low. Winds are light from the east. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Slightly cooler weather returns for Monday. Other than some occasional cloudiness, it’s a very sunny day. High temperatures are in the upper 70s to near 80. Confidence: Medium

Showers and storms are a good bet by Tuesday as another cold front approaches the area. Before the rain, highs head toward the mid-70s or so. Some rain could be heavy in the afternoon or evening. Confidence: Medium

