D.C.-area forecast: Springlike today, and summerlike for Sunday

Today (Saturday): Clouds are at their thickest in the morning and tend to dissipate from there. There’s some chance they’ll hold on a while, but hopefully not long enough to keep temperatures from reaching the low to mid-70s for highs. Winds are from the south around five to 10 mph, with gusts near 20 mph. Confidence: Medium
Tonight: Skies are mainly clear, and winds are light. This helps temperatures dip quickly with sunset, but it’s not too chilly overall. Lows make the mid- and upper 50s most spots. Confidence: Medium-High
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...
Tomorrow (Sunday): Lots of sun and increasing humidity. Almost summerlike, as highs reach the mid-80s or a bit warmer. There could be an isolated late-day storm, although odds are better in the mountains to the west. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy conditions are the rule. Temperatures fall off into the 50s for the low. Winds are light from the east. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
Slightly cooler weather returns for Monday. Other than some occasional cloudiness, it’s a very sunny day. High temperatures are in the upper 70s to near 80. Confidence: Medium
Showers and storms are a good bet by Tuesday as another cold front approaches the area. Before the rain, highs head toward the mid-70s or so. Some rain could be heavy in the afternoon or evening. Confidence: Medium