PM Update: Calming breeze tonight. Serious warmth tomorrow.

Hope you found today pleasant with satisfactory weather? Allergy sufferers have been less happy, but those able to get outside and digging into their gardens may indeed be pleased with weather like today’s. Don’t forget that sunscreen! It’s another sunny day tomorrow with a solar angle as strong as in August.

Through tonight: Some cloudiness is possible at times but a good amount of stars should be visible. Evening southerly breezes, which may gust a couple of times near 20 mph, should calm fairly quickly as the night progresses. As temperatures fall noticeably with time, keep a wind breaker or warmer layer handy. We bottom out near dawn in the mid- to upper 50s. The clearest, calmest spots may dip closer toward the 50-degree mark.

Tomorrow (Sunday): A summery Sunday is on the way. Sun should reign but as afternoon dew points rise toward moist (palpable humidity) levels of upper 50s to low 60s, a few clouds may enter the picture. High temperatures aim for the 80-to-87-degree range as late afternoon easterly winds gust toward 15 mph at the same time. A mid- to late afternoon shower or storm is also possible, especially west of town in higher elevations.

D.C. was closer than you may think to a cooler, cloudier day today

Clouds and cooler Atlantic air kept folks northeast of D.C. today a bit cooler in the 60s. Are you a reader who had more clouds and coolness today? Let me know. For D.C., had the clouds come just a bit further southwest toward us, we also may have had a much cooler day today.

This was not the strongest “wedge” of cool air off the ocean and bay today, luckily. But not many miles to our northeast, well, there was some cooler air damming against higher elevations along the Appalachians, helping to lock in some cooler air. The persistent cloud cover didn’t help, either.

