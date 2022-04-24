Blizzard hammers North Dakota; fires rage in New Mexico

Placeholder while article actions load

A weekend blizzard unloaded 12 to 20 inches of snow in the western Dakotas and northern Rockies, part of a powerful spring storm that also fueled a rash of fires in New Mexico on Friday and Saturday. The combination of heavy, wet snow and roaring winds left about 20,000 customers without power Sunday morning in the Dakotas, where it was still snowing in some areas.

In New Mexico, the wind gusts, which peaked in the 60-to-80-mph range on Friday, were easing Sunday, but numerous fires were still not fully contained. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said more than 200 structures had burned in the state, according to the Associated Press.

The combination of strong winds, extremely low humidity, high temperatures and drought fueled blazes not only in New Mexico but also in parts of Colorado, Kansas and Nebraska. A blaze in Cambridge, Neb., which is about midway between Lincoln and Denver, resulted in one confirmed death and injuries to three firefighters. It had burned 85,000 acres through Saturday.

Scientists have determined human-induced climate change is intensifying the fire risk by increasing temperatures, which dry out the land surface more quickly and make it more combustible. Almost of all New Mexico and the western portions of Kansas and Nebraska are enduring drought.

The storm system responsible for the fires and blizzard is lifting into Canada on Sunday but its cold front, sweeping through the central United States, , could trigger severe thunderstorms and flooding in the area Sunday afternoon and evening.

Mid-latitude cyclone fueling storms and heavy snow up and down the U.S. Plains. pic.twitter.com/wwAbKKCF9M — Dakota Smith (@weatherdak) April 24, 2022

The storm has produced incredible temperature contrasts. On its warm side, high temperatures soared into the record-breaking 80s and 90s in the Plains on Friday and Saturday but plummeted into the 20s on its frigid northwest flank. In North Dakota, where the cold and warm air clashed, a blizzard warning and tornado watch on Saturday were separated by less than 100 miles.

Blizzard to gradually subside in Dakotas, northern Rockies late Sunday

The view from Gillette, Wyoming late yesterday… photo from Dana Halbrooks pic.twitter.com/cQzRmqR5Xd — James Spann (@spann) April 24, 2022

Blizzard warnings remained in effect Sunday morning in northeast Wyoming, eastern Montana, northwest South Dakota and western North Dakota. The warnings were to expire in Wyoming and Montana between the late morning and afternoon and by early evening in the Dakotas.

Most accumulation had already occurred in the region, but the combination of strong winds — gusting over 50 mph in some areas — and lingering areas of snow were still expected to generate whiteout conditions at times Sunday.

“Travel will be very difficult to impossible,” the National Weather Service office in Bismarck, N.D., wrote.

Late Saturday, heavy snow and strong winds forced the closure of Interstate 94 from Dickinson, N.D., to the Montana border.

Snowfall totals through Sunday morning included:

Bozeman, Mont.: 15 inches.

Gillette, Wyo.: 11.5 inches.

Dickinson, N.D.: 7 to 13 inches.

Spearfish, S.D.: 12 inches.

#NDHP trooper sent these photos taken recently of Highway 12 one mile west of Hettinger. With the rain last night and the current conditions there is a no travel advisory in this area. pic.twitter.com/0fwsUiziNb — North Dakota Highway Patrol (@NDHighwayPatrol) April 23, 2022

Additional snow accumulation on Sunday should generally be 1 to 3 inches or less.

Fire risk eases in New Mexico, but several active blazes

The Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center indicated that no areas in the Lower 48 faced an elevated fire danger Sunday, after several days of critical to extreme conditions in parts of the Southwest and Plains.

“Oh thank goodness!,” tweeted the Weather Service office in Albuquerque.

Between Tuesday and Saturday, numerous fast-moving blazes charred tens of thousands of acres in New Mexico and adjacent states.

Among 20 blazes burning in New Mexico, three had charred at least 20,000 acres:

The Calf Canyon Fire: This blaze had burned 42,341 acres as of Saturday , resulted in structure loss and forced the evacuation of several communities in San Miguel and Mora counties, which are northeast of Santa Fe.

The Cooks Peak Fire: This blaze had burned 48,672 acres as of Saturday. No structures had been reported lost, but several communities in Colfax and Mora counties, northeast of Santa Fe, were evacuated.

The Mitchell Fire: This blaze in Harding County, N.M., about midway between Santa Fe and Amarillo, Tex., had burned 20,000 acres of Saturday, but no structures were threatened.

Lingering heavy rain, storm risk in central states

Although the center of the storm responsible for the windswept snow and fires is lifting into Canada, its strong cold front will continue to push eastward through the central United States on Sunday.

The Storm Prediction Center declared a Level 1 or 2 risk (out of 5) for severe storms from Central Texas to eastern Michigan. Dallas; Indianapolis; Chicago; South Bend, Ind.; and Flint, Mich., are included in these risk zones.

7:45am CDT #SPC Day1 Outlook Slight Risk: Parts of the southern Great Plains and the Mid-MS Valley to Lower MI https://t.co/GtEvHQ3UxE pic.twitter.com/OQLcwClpP2 — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) April 24, 2022

“Scattered large hail, isolated severe wind gusts, and a tornado or two are possible across parts of the southern Great Plains, mainly this afternoon and evening,” the Storm Prediction Center wrote. “Scattered damaging winds, marginally severe hail, and a tornado or two are also possible this afternoon into early evening from the Mid-Missouri Valley to Lower Michigan.”

Because of the potential for heavy downpours along the front, the Weather Service placed the zone from northeastern Texas into southern Illinois under a slight to moderate risk of excessive rainfall. Some areas could see up to 2 to 4 inches of rain in a short amount of time, causing flooding.

There is a Moderate Risk of Excessive Rainfall for portions of the Southern Plains today as showers and storms moving along a cold front may produce 2-4" + of rain. A broader Slight Risk is in place northeast through the Middle Mississippi Valley where 1-2" of rain is forecast. pic.twitter.com/RR0cqMJMHO — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) April 24, 2022

On Saturday, the same front led to 70 reports of severe weather from Texas to Minnesota, including four tornadoes scattered through the eastern Dakotas, Minnesota and Iowa.

On Monday and Tuesday, the front will progress toward the East Coast, producing more downpours and abruptly ending a period of summerlike weather.

