D.C. area forecast: Unseasonal warmth peaks today, eases tomorrow, Tuesday

Placeholder while article actions load

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 7/10: Sunshine and 80s! Not wholly unwelcome but 15 degrees above average, with a tinge of humidity … too summery for April. A late-day storm chance may be a nice cool-off. Express forecast Today: Sunny. Late-day storm? Windy. Highs: 81-87.

Tonight: Slight evening shower chance. Lows: 50s.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. Highs: Mid-70s to near 80. Forecast in detail With temperatures surging today toward 15 or more degrees above average (71 degrees), you’ll notice the summery feel. At least we’re well below our record high 94 degrees for the date. Temperatures cool a bit tomorrow though there’s still a hint of humidity. Tuesday’s cold front may bring the highest chances for showers and storms, although we can’t rule out a few drops today and Monday.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Sunday): Sun dominates. As afternoon dew points rise toward the 60 degree mark, we may start feeling that slight humidity. This increased atmospheric moisture also helps bubble up a few clouds. High temperatures aim for the 81- to 87-degree range. Afternoon easterly winds also start increasing toward 15 mph. A mid- to late afternoon shower or storm is also possible, especially west of town in higher elevations. Confidence: Medium-High.

Advertisement

Tonight: Skies are partly cloudy, with east and northeast breezes calming a bit. Another quick shower or storm is possible. Temperatures bottom out in the 50s throughout the region for low temperatures. Confidence: Medium-High.

Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates. Keep reading for the forecast into next week …

Tomorrow (Monday): Partly sunny with a tinge of humidity still possible. We may not get quite as warm, with high temperatures aiming for the mid-70s to near 80 degrees. A slight shower chance and additional cloud cover help to cap temperatures. Easterly breezes may again gust around 15 mph at times. Confidence: Medium.

Tomorrow night: Low temperatures may only dip into the mid-50s to around 60 degrees. Skies are partly to mostly cloudy, as it appears now, with nearly calm winds possible after midnight. A few raindrops are possible, especially the closer we get toward dawn. Confidence: Medium.

A look ahead

A cold front approaches Tuesday, bringing notably higher chances for showers and storms. We may also have gusty breezes and more clouds than blue skies. High temperatures aim for the 70s — perhaps only low 70s if clouds and rain chances increase a bit more than currently evident, with upper 70s possible if sunshine dominates unexpectedly with little rain. As it stands now, showers are possible most anytime, with heavier showers and storms more likely in the afternoon into the nighttime hours. Confidence: Low-Medium.

Slight wind chills are back Wednesday with blustery west-northwest winds possible. High temperatures may only make it into the mid-50s to around 60 degrees. At least we should see ample sunshine after any early clouds clear out. Stay tuned for small forecast tweaks as we get closer. Confidence: Medium.

GiftOutline Gift Article