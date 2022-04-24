PM Update: Stray downpour possible tonight. Less warm tomorrow.

Placeholder while article actions load

Through tonight: Slight chance for a shower or storm may go through about midnight. So far anything that moves through appears to want to be brief, but a downpour can’t be ruled out. Skies are partly cloudy, with east and northeast breezes calming a bit. Temperatures bottom out in the low 50s to mid-50s.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Monday): A fair amount of clouds could be around but rain chances are nearly zero. We aren’t quite as warm, with high temperatures aiming for the 71 to 77 degree range. Easterly breezes may gust a couple times near 15 mph at times.

Advertisement

See my earlier forecast through the Wednesday. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

How close is today‘s warmth to record high temperatures?

Although warm, and about 15 degrees above average in most areas, we may only tie or break one of our three airports‘ record high temperatures for today.

Our youngest airport, Dulles International, has the coolest 85-degree record high of the region, set in 2011. Dulles didn’t start taking observations until after a 1960 heat burst that set today‘s record high temperatures at Reagan National Airport (94 degrees) and BWI (93 degrees).

Programming reminder: no Sunday Sunset live Q&A chat simulcast on YouTube, Twitter, or Facebook tonight. See you next Sunday!

GiftOutline Gift Article