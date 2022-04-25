PM Update: Patchy fog tonight, with a chance of showers Tuesday

Placeholder while article actions load

Despite the stubborn morning cloudiness today, sunshine eventually helped boost temperatures to highs near and above 70. It ended up being quite a nice afternoon locally as skies cleared, other than some high clouds filtering in late. Clouds and some fog will build back in tonight, and a cold front is on the way for Tuesday. Although a cool-down looms, we stay mild through tomorrow.

Through tonight: Skies are mostly cloudy, and some fog may develop late or toward dawn. Lows will be mainly in the mid- and upper 50s. Winds blow from the east, around five to 10 mph.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Some fog may linger into the morning. Any sunshine is diminished with time. We could see some showers around as soon as the midday, but the odds favor the afternoon into early evening. It will be spotty, with some locations seeing a tenth or two of an inch and others little. Highs will range from near 70 to the low-70s. Winds will be out of the north and northwest, around 10 mph, with gusts around 20 mph.

Pollen update: You probably noticed — pollen counts are way up again. Today’s tree count of 1,405.75 grains per cubic meter is the second-highest of the year so far. The highest value was recorded March 7, when the count topped 2,300. Intense pollen seasons are becoming worse and longer in a warming world.

