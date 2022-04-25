D.C.-area forecast: Pleasantly mild today and Tuesday before sharp cooling

Today (Monday): Not an easy forecast today. A wedge of cool air due to winds off the ocean may ooze into our northern suburbs. We’ll probably see quite a range in highs across the region, with upper 70s to near 80 around Fredericksburg but maybe just mid- to upper 60s around Baltimore. In the immediate D.C. area, mid-70s seem most likely for highs with partial sunshine. Winds are from the east at around 10 mph with some gusts over 15 mph possible. Confidence: Medium
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some patchy fog possible. Lows settle in the mid- to upper 50s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Tuesday): Showers are possible at any time but most probable between midday and late afternoon. They shouldn’t amount to much (generally less than one-tenth of an inch) and we may have enough partial sunshine to push highs toward the mid-70s. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow night: Showers may linger in the evening but then skies should gradually clear. It turns noticeably cooler with lows in the 40s as winds come in from the northwest around 10 mph with some higher gusts. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Sunny skies Wednesday and Thursday but it feels more like late March than late April. Highs both days struggle to reach 60. On Wednesday night, we can’t rule out some frost developing late as lows dip into the low to mid-30s in our colder areas and closer to 40 downtown. Thursday night is only a few degrees milder. Confidence: Medium-High
Temperatures moderate some Friday and Saturday but it’s still cooler than normal for April’s concluding days. Highs are in the mid-60s Friday and upper 60s Saturday. Nighttime lows are mostly in the 40s. Confidence: Medium-High
A frontal system moving into the region Sunday offers the chance of periodic showers. It doesn’t look like a washout, however. Highs — in the mid-60s — continue to be cooler than normal (the low 70s). Confidence: Medium